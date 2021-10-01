Asheboro, N.C. – Oct. 1, 2021 - The change of seasons means Halloween is just around the corner.
The North Carolina Zoo will host their annual Halloween event “Boo at the NC Zoo” two weekends in October this year. Boo will be held Saturdays and Sundays on Oct. 16, 17, 23, and 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all days.
Boo at the NC Zoo is a family-friendly daytime event and socially distanced for everyone's fun and safety.
There will be trick-or-treating at stations throughout the park, a souvenir bag, live entertainment, animal encounters, Halloween-themed photos, and costume contests.
The cost for Boo at the NC Zoo is $8 per trick-or-treater (2 and up) plus admission (parents and guardians do not need to purchase a Boo ticket). North Carolina Zoo members receive a discounted rate of $5 per trick-or-treater.
Costume contests begin at 3 p.m. with different age categories and a family/group category. Please note that adults may come in costume, but no full-face masks are allowed on persons over the age of 13.
Boo weekends are special treats for many of the Zoo's animals, as well. Pumpkin Palooza, where animals get pumpkin enrichment, will be in both Africa and North America sections throughout the Zoo on Boo weekends. Pumpkin Palooza is included with general admission.
Activities are appropriate for all ages and will not involve screaming or other activities deemed high-risk for COVID-19 concerns. Boo at the NC Zoo is a rain or shine event.
The Zoo's selection of Halloween candy is part of our efforts to conserve and protect wild places and wild animals. Many Halloween candies contain palm oil grown in tropical rain forests and harvested unsustainably, destroying natural habitats for orangutans and other animals. The Zoo is proud to offer candy made only with sustainably harvested palm oil as an ingredient.
The safety of our guests, staff, and animals is our number one priority. The Zoo follows the CDC and N.C. DHHS safety protocols for everyone's health and safety. All activities are subject to change based on CDC and N.C. DHHS guidelines and recommendations.
For more information about Boo at the NC Zoo, please visit www.nczoo.org
About the North Carolina Zoo
At the North Carolina Zoo, we celebrate nature. As the world’s largest natural habitat Zoo, we inspire a lifelong curiosity about animals for the hundreds of thousands of people who visit our Zoo each year. Our dedicated team of experts provides exceptional, compassionate care for the more than 1,800 animals and 52,000 plants that call our Park home. We also lead efforts locally and globally to protect wildlife and wild places because we believe nature’s diversity is critical for our collective future. The North Carolina Zoo invites all of our guests to witness the majesty of the wild in the heart of North Carolina and welcomes everyone to join in our mission to protect nature’s diversity. Visit NCZoo.org to begin your life-changing journey.
About the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation's first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call 919- 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.
