Blues Kids Foundation in partnership with
Delta Arts Center and Winston-Salem State University presents
Fernando Jones’ 12th Annual Blues Camp International Tour
Sun., Aug. 1 to Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
9:00A to Noon (Monday to Friday)
https://www.blueskids.com/wssu
Delta Arts Center and Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in collaboration with Blues Kids Foundation are proud to be on the cutting edge of Blues andragogy and pedagogy in presenting Fernando Jones' Blues Camp International this Summer .
While respecting science during the COVID-19 pandemic, we will have an interactive remote and/or an in-person Blues Camp (contingent upon the World Health Organization’s data). Local, national and international student musicians ages 12 to 18 can audition for placement between now and July 10, 2021. Placement is for beginner, intermediate and advanced level vocalists and instrumentalist.
We are not looking for the best "Blues Kid" players in the world. We are looking for the Blues Kid who wants to be in this program. However, they must audition with one of the songs below, first, not one of their choosing. Then we will do our best to place them by their skillset according to our Blues Camp ensemble instrumentation need(s) and position availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.