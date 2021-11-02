BLUE RIDGE COMPANIES TO PRESENT GREENSBORO SWARM OPENING NIGHT
5th Anniversary Season, Also Presented By Blue Ridge Companies, Tips On November 5
November 2, 2021 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that Opening Night against the Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans Pelicans affiliate) on Friday, November 5, is presented by Blue Ridge Companies. Additionally, the entire 2021-22 season is a 5th Anniversary celebration, also presented by Blue Ridge Companies, where the Swarm will play 26 games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
“Our organization is excited to finally bring basketball back to the Greensboro community,” Swarm President Steve Swetoha said. “What better way to celebrate our 5th Anniversary than having the season be presented by one of our original partners, Blue Ridge Companies. This unique partnership is aligned in so many ways, including the importance of giving back to our fans and communities we serve. We are fortunate to have Blue Ridge Companies as a part of the team for this special season.”
Blue Ridge Companies remains the Official Housing Partner of the Swarm. The relationship between the two organizations incorporates services projects to benefit the Triad community, basketball clinic for local youth, ticket discounts for residents and affiliation with the 5th Anniversary campaign. Blue Ridge Companies and the Swarm have been working together since before the inaugural season in 2016.
Special game activations for Opening Night include a name reveal for the new mascot, new game presentation elements including a new on-court personalities and several recognitions of the Swarm’s strongest supporters.
Tickets for Opening Night can be purchased at gsoswarm.com, Ticketmaster.com or at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Box Office. Fans can also purchase tickets for multiple games through a variety of options including Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and Group Packages.
About the Greensboro Swarm
The NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm will celebrate the 5th Anniversary of its inaugural 2016-17 season during the 2021-22 NBA G League campaign. The season-long commemoration is presented by Blue Ridge Companies, the official housing partner of the Swarm. The Swarm play their home games at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.