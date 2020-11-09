The company hopes to raise $20,000 for Toys for Tots
HIGH POINT, NC – Blue Ridge Companies is taking its annual Toys for Tots donation drive digital with its first-ever telethon. The High Point-based property management, development, and construction company fills a semi-truck with toys every year for Toys for Tots. Due to COVID-19, Blue Ridge Companies is hosting the telethon and accepting online monetary donations to help local kids this holiday season.
The telethon will be live from 10:00 a.m. – noon on December 3, 2020 and will be accessible via Zoom and the company’s Facebook Page. It will include segments from employees, business partners, and suppliers, including showcasing some of their hidden talents. Blue Ridge Companies aims to raise at least $30,000 for the local Toys for Tots organization.
“Like most, we are taking a different approach this year, while still maintaining our goal of making a Positive Impact,” says Blue Ridge Companies’ Executive Vice President Susan Passmore. “We wanted to give kids a happy holiday season like we do every year. We are excited to use the technology available to us in order to brighten the season.”
Blue Ridge Companies’ online donation portal is available now on blueridgecompanies.com. Just click on the “Donate” link on the top right of the page. All money donated will stay right here in the Triad to help local families.
In 2019, Blue Ridge Companies filled a semi-truck with new toys and raised more than $20,000 for Toys for Tots.
Connect with Blue Ridge Companies on Facebook.com/BlueRidgeCompanies, @Blue_Ridge_Co on Twitter, and @BlueRidgeCompanies on Instagram.
