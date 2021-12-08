Blue Ridge Companies’ Telethon for Toys is Back
Make an in-person donation and get free lunch
HIGH POINT, NC – Blue Ridge Companies’ Telethon for Toys is back for a second year. The High Point-based property management, development, and construction company will collect donations for families in need this holiday season. For the past decade, Blue Ridge Companies has filled a semi-truck with toys every year for Toys for Tots. Due to COVID-19 in 2020, the company decided to go digital with the telethon and accepting online monetary donations. It was such a huge success that Blue Ridge Companies is bringing the telethon back for a second year.
The telethon will be live from 10:00 a.m. – noon on December 8, 2021 and will be accessible via Zoom and the company’s Facebook Page. It will include segments from employees, business partners, and suppliers. Blue Ridge Companies aims to raise at least $10,000 during the two-hour telethon for the local Toys for Tots organization.
Get a FREE burger lunch from “Bert’s Burgers” by making an in-person donation at Blue Ridge Companies’ office at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105. For the second year, “Bert’s Burgers” will be provided and prepared by Blue Ridges’ partners at Chadwell Supply. Your donation gets you a burger, chips, and drink. Burgers will be available between 11:00am and 1:00pm on December 8. Anyone is welcome to make a donation and get a meal. Please remember to wear a face covering and social distance.
“We had such success last year with the Telethon for Toys that we wanted to bring it back,” says Blue Ridge Companies’ Executive Vice President Susan Passmore. “We are excited to collect thousands of dollars to help kids in need this holiday season. Every donation means a lot to us and makes a big difference here in our community.”
Blue Ridge Companies’ online donation portal is available now on blueridgecompanies.com. Just click on the “Donate” link on the top right of the page. All money donated will stay right here in the Triad to help local families.
Top sponsors for this year’s telethon include BluSky, Chadwell Supply, RealPage, RestorePro, HD Supply Solutions, Brownlee, Whitlow and Praet, Assured Partners, MarshMMA, and GradeXX. Blue Ridge Companies is grateful to all its sponsors for supporting the Telethon for Toys.
Connect with Blue Ridge Companies on Facebook.com/BlueRidgeCompanies, @Blue_Ridge_Co on Twitter, and @Blue_Ridge_Co on Instagram.
###
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
