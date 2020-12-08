Blue Ridge Companies held its first-ever Telethon for Toys
HIGH POINT, NC – Blue Ridge Companies raised $46,005 for Toys for Tots, thanks to their first-ever Telethon for Toys drive. The goal was $30,000. The High Point-based property management, development, and construction company moved its annual toy drive online this year due to COVID-19. The company held its telethon on Thursday, December 3, 2020 live on Zoom and Facebook.
Blue Ridge Companies raised more than $6,000 during its two-hour live telethon from more than 70 donors. Donors gave a total of $21,005 online, which went directly to the Greensboro Toys for Tots location. Another $25,000 came from cash and checks, including a donation made by Blue Ridge Companies’ owners, David Couch and Chris Dunbar. Blue Ridge Companies is grateful to everyone who supported the Telethon for Toys.
“Every year, our vendor partners, employees, residents, and business contacts step up and donate toys for Toys for Tots,” says Blue Ridge Companies’ Executive Vice President Susan Passmore. “We are humbled by the large amount of donations we received to support the organization in this difficult year. We are thrilled to know that all of our hard work will result in a happy holiday season for so many local families.”
According to Toys for Tots, Blue Ridge Companies, its sponsors, and donors raised enough money to help approximately 1,533 kids this year. Toys for Tots says each child will receive two toys, a game, a book, and a couple of stocking stuffers.
As part of the telethon, people who stopped by the company’s High Point Office and made a donation got a free lunch from “Bert’s Burgers.” “Bert’s Burgers” was provided and prepared by Blue Ridge Companies’ partners at Chadwell Supply.
Blue Ridge Companies’ online donation portal is still available now on blueridgecompanies.com. Just click on the “Donate” link on the top right of the page. All money donated will stay right here in the Triad to help local families.
Top sponsors for this year’s telethon included BluSky, Chadwell Supply, HD Supply Solutions, Community Concierge Services, Maintenance Headquarters, Response Grid, RealPage, Brownlee, Whitlow & Praet, PetScreening.com, Got You Floored, CoStar and Assured Partners. Blue Ridge Companies is grateful to all of their sponsors for supporting their Telethon for Toys.
Connect with Blue Ridge Companies on Facebook.com/BlueRidgeCompanies, @Blue_Ridge_Co on Twitter, and @BlueRidgeCompanies on Instagram.
###
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
