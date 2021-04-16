The company and its properties collected more than 7,500 pairs
HIGH POINT, NC -- Blue Ridge Companies’ Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion program collected 7,523 pairs of socks to donate to local homeless shelters. It was part of the D, E, I group’s first quarterly philanthropic effort, the “Warm their Soles” campaign. Blue Ridge Companies’ properties across the southeast collected socks throughout March for the campaign.
There are two main reasons the Blue Ridge Companies Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Program chose a sock donation drive. The first is that feet work overtime where there is no cozy home to return to each night. Secondly, socks and underwear aren’t often donated and when they are, the items can’t be sanitized to put to good use. If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes (no pun intended), you can see how clean, warm socks are treasures for so many.
Socks were donated to more than a dozen homeless shelters in communities where Blue Ridge Companies operates.
About Blue Ridge Companies
Blue Ridge Companies is a land development, property management and construction services company based in High Point, North Carolina. The company provides quality management for luxury apartment communities throughout the Southeast. Blue Ridge Companies’ mission is creating positive impact for all we touch so that we leave each community better than we found it.
