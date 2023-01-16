Black Lamb Development, Community Housing Solutions, East Greensboro NOW, and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, Inc. received significant gifts from Bank of America to support affordable housing efforts in the Ole Asheboro Neighborhood in East Greensboro
This will support construction of 11 new homes and 8 critical home repairs allowing homeowners to retain their home.
Four non-profit developers, Black Lamb Development, Community Housing Solutions, East Greensboro NOW, and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, Inc., are dedicated to supporting local affordable housing access and have joined together for the Ole Asheboro Collaborative benefiting east Greensboro.
Each of the four non-profit developers announced a significant gift from Bank of America to support their local affordable housing efforts through the Ole Asheboro Collaborative. The funded work will include the construction of 11 new homes and 8 critical home repairs that will allow homeowners to maintain homeownership.
Those in attendance during the announcement celebration included local government leadership; Black Lamb Development, Community Housing Solutions, East Greensboro NOW, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, Inc., Greensboro City Council, and Greensboro Chamber of Commerce leadership; and representatives from Bank of America.
According to the City of Greensboro’s 2019-2024 Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, 47.9% of Greensboro renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing, and 84% of renters earning less than $35,000 spend more than 30% of their income on housing. These numbers indicate a lack of affordable housing – a crisis that has only increased following COVID-19. The Center of Budget and Policy Priorities shows that 1 in 6 U.S. renters have not caught up on rent during the pandemic. These statistics are significantly worse for minorities, with 28% of African American and 18% of Latinx renters indicating that they are not caught up on rent compared to just 12% of white renters as of October 11, 2021.
ABOUT BLACK LAMB DEVELOPMENT
Black Lamb Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3) community-based service organization located in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is the mission of Black Lamb Development Corporation (BLDC) to improve the quality of life in our communities by providing programs and services that promote empowerment, education, economic development, and affordable housing. BLDC is situated in the heart of the community we serve.
ABOUT COMMUNITY HOUSING SOLUTIONS
Community Housing Solutions provides home repairs to homeowners in Guilford County, supporting neighbors and neighborhoods. With a skilled construction staff and volunteer groups from the community, we work with homeowners who fall below specific income levels to make needed repairs making their homes warmer, drier, and safer.
ABOUT EAST GREENSBORO NOW
East Greensboro NOW offers comprehensive revitalization services in East Greensboro, NC that create and sustain assets through economic, business and community development services and programs. The corporation is helping rebuild the business community in East Greensboro through two of its committees, the Business Development Committee (BDC) and the Economic Revitalization Committee (ERC).
The commitment to minority entrepreneurial development, community development, and the economic development of East Greensboro is, indeed, “Building the Bridge to Prosperity.” Since East Greensboro NOW’s inception, the community has seen significant economic development totaling over $250 million in a variety of ventures, such as: shopping centers, apartments, new businesses, streetscapes, and community centers.
ABOUT HABITAT GREENSBORO
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro works toward our vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live.
Habitat Greensboro homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Since 1987, Habitat Greensboro has served more than 520 families in Greensboro. In addition to the homeowners served locally, Habitat Greensboro provides funding to its affiliates in Honduras and Kenya, where the organization has helped build nearly 500 homes.
