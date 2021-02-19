WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 15, 2021) Bestselling children’s authors Victoria Schwab and R.L. Stine will be in conversation discussing their new middle grade books during a virtual event at 6:30 pm EST on Thursday, March 18. The event is sponsored by Bookmarks.
Victoria Schwab is the #1 New York Times, USA Today, and Indie bestselling author of more than a dozen books, including Vicious, the Shades of Magic series the adult novel The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. Her work has received critical acclaim, been featured by EW and The New York Times, been translated into more than a dozen languages, and been optioned for TV and Film. This will be Bookmarks’ third time hosting Schwab, and one of only three events she is doing for Bridge of Souls, her new middle grade novel.
R. L. Stine is often called the “Stephen King of children's literature.” He is the author of dozens of popular horror fiction novellas, including the books in the Goosebumps, Rotten School, Mostly Ghostly, The Nightmare Room and Fear Street series. This will be Bookmarks’ second time hosting Stine, and one of only two events he is doing for Monster Blood is Back, his new book in the Goosebumps Slappyworld series.
Admission for the event is by purchase of Bridge of Souls, Monster Blood is Back or the discounted bundle of both books. To purchase one or both books and register for the event go to: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/SchwabStine21. Signed bookplates will be available from R. L. Stine.
Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore that works to ignite the love of reading by connecting the community with books and authors. In addition to the annual Festival of Books & Authors, Bookmarks offers year-round programming to this end, including author talks, lecture nights, book club gatherings, and more, all of which are currently being offered virtually. Community outreach efforts also include Book Build and Authors In Schools, which connects students in the Winston-Salem area with authors and new books.
Bookmarks is located at 634 West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem and offers limited capacity shopping Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.
