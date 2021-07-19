The Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County along with Forsyth County have joined together again to offer Summer Concerts at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons, NC and Triad Park in Kernersville, NC.
This Sun., July 25 at Tanglewood Park we will have Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust performing. Admission is free.
Gates open to the public at 4PM, with the concert beginning at 5PM. Family friends with food trucks and refreshments available for purchase.
For more information, please visit www.intothearts.org/parks2021
