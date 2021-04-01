“Pop Up” tonight, DADA’sGallery Hop Friday and DWSP’s“The Streatery” Saturday
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is working in cooperation with the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership (DWSP)to provide local artists performance opportunities during the COVID pandemic. Artists receive honoraria from The Arts Council’s “Artist Relief Fund.” Musicians will be performing at three Downtown Winston-Salem locations this week.
Fabrice Dharamraj
Solo Violin
Downtown WS Partnership (DWSP) and Arts Council “Pop-up”
Thursday, April 1 - 6-8 p.m.
Sixth & Trade
Matt Kendrick, Kassem Williams, & Nathaniel Ward
Bass, Drums, Keyboard
DADA Gallery Hop
Friday, April 2 - 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Sixth & Trade
Solomon Caldwell, Aron Stornaiuolo, & Tyler Hawes
Guitar, Drums, Keyboard
Downtown WS Partnership (DWSP)’s The Streatery
Saturday, April 3 - 6-8 p.m.
305 West Fourth Street
As the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, The Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County offers 800,000 art experiences annually, and 31,000 students in WS/FCS receive arts enrichment. The arts have a $156.8 million annual impact in Forsyth County and account for more than 5,550 equivalent full-time jobs.
