“America the Beautiful” Concert at Triad Park
Arts Council to hold free and family friendly concert on Sunday, July 2
Winston-Salem, NC (June 21, 2023) – On Sunday, July 2 from 5-8pm, Nia Imani Franklin and the Camel City Jazz Orchestra Quartet will take the stage at Triad Park for a concert titled AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL as part of the eighth annual Parks Concert Series presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council. This concert will cover a wide range of styles including R&B, jazz, classical, and gospel. Nia will take the audience on a journey of different musical styles that have influenced her, and she will also share some of the music she performed as she traveled the world as Miss America 2019.
During the concert, families are encouraged to enjoy free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors, food trucks, and beverages will also be available for purchase at all Parks Concert Series concerts. This concert’s vendors include CrazyDog and Dream Kreams.
2023 marks the eighth season for the Parks Concert Series which is a collaborative presentation by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Forsyth County Government. In an effort to spread out the concerts for the community, these concerts will take place once a month between May-October 2023. All concerts are free and family friendly.
America the Beautiful feat. Nia Imani Franklin and the Camel City Jazz Orchestra Quartet
Sunday, July 2 at 5-8pm
Triad Park: 9652 West Market St., Kernersville, NC 27284
Series partners include Publix Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, YES! Weekly, Foothills Brewing, and Raffaldini Vineyards.
Concerts and parking at both parks are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Leashed dogs are welcome to enjoy the concert as well. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Three additional concerts will take place on the following dates:
- Saturday, August 12, 5-8pm – Tanglewood Park
- Saturday, September 16, 2-5pm – Triad Park
- Saturday, October 21, 2-5pm – Triad Park
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
