Art In the Park – Fall Flower Sculpture Garden
Archdale, N.C. –The Randolph Arts Guild (RAG) and Archdale Parks and Recreation (APRD) have teamed up to sponsor the 1st annual Fall Flowers Sculpture Garden. Local artists and community members in Randolph County and surrounding areas have submitted over 30 flower sculptures.
These sculptures will be displayed at Creekside Park in Archdale from October 4th – 31st. The sculptures can be found in the large green space beside the library facing Main St. “We hope people will come and experience this art in their own way. It is a great way to do something unique while social distancing”, said Jocelyn Moon, Programming Coordinator for APRD.
