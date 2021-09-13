WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County, Apple Fest 2021 (originally scheduled for September 25) has been cancelled. This decision was made in an effort to do our part to help stop the spread; and to keep our staff and visitors safe. We are sorry for this news but hope to see you in 2022.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
