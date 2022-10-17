ANTICIPATION BUILDS FOR “BIG” 2023 SEASON AT DOLLYWOOD
New roller coaster, Dolly Parton celebration just part of the excitement
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Monday, October 17, 2022) — Things certainly are going to be “BIG” at Dollywood in 2023. The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park is gearing up for a season that includes the debut of Big Bear Mountain, the longest roller coaster in the park’s history, a new celebration of one of Dolly’s most iconic songs, as well as 15 additional park operating days throughout the year. With so much big fun in 2023, a Dollywood season pass should be on everyone’s wish list. The park opens to the general public on Saturday, March 11.
Set to open in the spring, Dollywood’s Big Bear Mountain is the single largest attraction investment in the company’s history. The $25 million roller coaster is nearly 4,000 ft. long, features on-board audio and promises guests a thrilling adventure through the hills bordering Wildwood Grove. This expansion of Wildwood Grove—named the industry’s Best Kids’ Area for three years—takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns and tunnels. Big Bear Mountain’s 39” inch height requirement allows even younger adventurers to come along for the ride.
Not only do the rides get bigger in 2023, so does the operating calendar. Dollywood guests and season passholders can enjoy an additional 15 days of fun in the Smoky Mountains next season when compared to the 2022 calendar. The additional days come throughout the year, meaning guests can enjoy more of everything the 2023 season has to offer. The park opens at 10 a.m. every operating day through the Harvest Festival. Operation begins at 11 a.m. during Smoky Mountain Christmas.
New in 2023, guests will be able to celebrate what has arguably become one of Dolly’s biggest hits, I Will Always Love You. To observe the 50th anniversary of this monumental song, the I Will Always Love You Celebration takes place March 11-April 8, kicking off the season with a festive event commemorating the art of songwriting and the stories behind the songs. In addition to honoring Dolly’s iconic status as a songwriter, the event will recognize a number of noted singer/songwriters with headline performances throughout the festival. Additionally, the Songwriters’ Showcase in Showstreet Palace Theater places the spotlight on a number of up-and-coming songwriters, allowing Dollywood guests the opportunity to enjoy their incredible talents.
Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival presented by Covenant Health (April 21-June 4) blooms bright with iconic Mosaiculture displays throughout the park. Vivid larger-than-life flower sculptures create an immersive atmosphere for park guests as they make their way through more than half-a-million blooms during this stunning festival. In addition, Dollywood’s culinary team showcases their world-class abilities with a menu full of delicacies that highlight the tastes of spring in the Smokies.
Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show has become a guest highlight, and it again takes to the skies above Dollywood in 2023 as part of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration (June 17-August 6). Another favorite—"Gazillion Bubble Show Aurora”—returns to deliver a mesmerizing burst of excitement to guests in DP’s Celebrity Theater. The show provides many moments where guests will be enveloped by “gazillions” of bubbles for a fun and unpredictable experience that captivates the entire family. Liquid Beats, Hydro Jive Junction and the Bubble Foam Zone all return in 2023 after their popular debuts during this year’s festival.
A family tradition for many, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 22- Nov. 4) celebrates the beauty of fall with thousands of carved pumpkins, spirited performances from talented singers and the fun of Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health. Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which previously has been named the best theme park harvest event in the world, features elaborate displays that are fun for every member of the family. Creative culinary items, accomplished artisans, and fall fun in the Smokies make this a picture-perfect time to enjoy Dollywood.
The industry’s Best Theme Park Christmas event—Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana (Nov. 11- Jan. 6)—concludes the park’s 2023 season with five million lights, festive holiday shows, and the warm Christmas atmosphere guests have come to expect during this joyous time of year.
Dollywood’s 2023 season is so big, guests should consider a season pass to ensure they can experience all of the fun! Three season pass levels—Diamond, Gold and Silver—provide great options for every guest, while the popular Pre-K Imagination Season Pass offers free admission all season long to any child born in 2018 or 2019. Passes are on sale now with reduced pricing until Oct. 30 for current Dollywood season passholders and those who pre-registered for this special offer. On Oct. 31, season passes go on sale to the general public.
Dollywood Diamond Season Passes provide a premium experience for guests. In addition to admission all season long, Diamond passholders receive Saturday Early Ride Time, four Bring-A-Friend Free tickets, free general parking, the largest discounts on dining, merchandise and lodging, an all-season unlimited refill mug per pass, as well as discounts on TimeSaver passes, VIP tours and preferred parking. In addition, Diamond Season Passes provide the passholder season access to Dollywood’s Splash Country.
The Gold Pass represents a tremendous value for guests thanks to Saturday Early Ride Time for the passholder, two Bring-A-Friend Free tickets, free general parking, a one-day unlimited refill mug per pass, as well as discounts on dining, merchandise, and lodging. Both Diamond and Gold passholders also receive access to special “Golden Events,” exclusive events and activities just for them. Only the named passholder can receive the perks associated with each pass type.
Gold and Diamond passholders also can take advantage of another great perk, daily “Golden Hours.” During the first hour of every operating day, Gold and Diamond Season Passes operate just like TimeSaver passes, allowing the named passholder expedited boarding on Dollywood’s world-class rides and attractions.
Silver Season Passes also are available and include two Bring-a-Friend Free tickets and a discount on Dollywood lodging. Select blackout dates apply to Silver Season Passes and Silver Bring-a-Friend Free tickets.
For more information about Dollywood’s 2023 season or season passes, please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.
-Dollywood2022-
About Dollywood Parks & Resorts: A highly-awarded and widely-recognized leader in the amusement industry, The Dollywood Company consists of the 160-acre Dollywood theme park; the 35-acre Dollywood’s Splash Country; and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Currently under construction, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is scheduled for completion in 2023. As unique as its namesake and owner Dolly Parton, Dollywood is the 2010 Applause Award winner, the theme park industry’s highest accolade; winner of 45 Golden Ticket Awards; and recipient of 28 Brass Ring Awards for Live Entertainment (more than any other theme park in the world). The park is located near Great Smoky Mountains National Park and was named in 2022 by Tripadvisor as the top theme park in the country. It also has been recognized as a top-three U.S. theme park by USA Today on multiple occasions. Dollywood is open mid-March through early January and offers rides and attractions, shows and crafters authentic to the East Tennessee region. Dollywood’s Splash Country, recognized by the Travel Channel and Tripadvisor as one of the country’s most beautiful water parks, operates from mid-May to Labor Day. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, a favorite of USA Today voters and Tripadvisor reviewers, provides guests with spectacular mountain views and family-friendly amenities next door to Dollywood theme park and Dollywood’s Splash Country. For more information, visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.
