HIGH POINT, N.C. (Oct. 27, 2020) – The City of High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful will host the annual Big Sweep cleanup event Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Big Sweep targets streams, lakes, waterways, parks, the Greenway and some streets for litter removal to prevent debris from being washed into waterways and other bodies of water.
Volunteers can participate by registering at www.highpointnc.gov/bigsweep. Preregistration is requested, and supplies will be provided to volunteers in a drive-thru fashion at the High Point Athletic Complex, Miracle League Field, 2920 School Park Road, High Point, NC. All volunteers are also entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards. Participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to area food banks and will receive an additional entry into the gift card drawing for each food item they donate.
The Big Sweep is sponsored by Blue Ridge Companies, City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department, Leggett & Platt Inc., Pinnacle Financial Partners, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Vomela Motor Sports Design.
**We encourage all volunteers to adhere to all safety protocols and mandates as set forth by the current Governor of North Carolina as they relate to COVID-19.**
For more information, please contact Beautification Supervisor Rebecca Coplin at 336.883.3520 or rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
