Registration now open for Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk Digital Experience on May 15
(*Photo Attached- Colin Beane finds a painted rock on a trail)
GREENSBORO, April 13, 2021– The American Heart Association, with support of Greensboro Parks and Recreation, is encouraging residents to get walking and explore trails in Guilford County. The #WalkingRocksTriad Program begins on May 1 and concludes on May 15, the date of the Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk Virtual Experience.
How It Works:
- Paint a rock and place it on a Greensboro City Trail or anywhere you walk!
- As you walk and find a painted rock or as you place your painted rock on your walking route, post a picture using #WalkingRocksTriad for a chance at prizes. Check out the Piedmont Discovery App to locate trails near you. A list of suggested #WalkingRocksTriad trails included below.
- Register at www.GuilfordHeartWalk.org for the 2021 Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk Digital Experience.
“It is my privilege to serve again as the Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk Event Chair,” said Syngenta President Vern Hawkins. “We invite the community to participate in #WalkingRocksTriad to raise awareness and donations to help us win the fight against heart disease, expand stroke prevention and increase research investment, while also improving healthy living across our community.”
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death in Guilford County. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and the fourth leading cause of death in Guilford County. Both heart disease and stroke are up to 80% preventable.
Walking is one of the simplest ways to get active and stay active. Each step is closer down a path to a healthier lifestyle. For every one hour of exercise, someone can gain two hours of increased life expectancy. Research has shown that walking can have a significant impact on overall health by lowering chances of heart disease and stroke.
Walking is one of the most versatile forms of exercise, because it can be done just about anytime, anywhere. Walking briskly can help your health as much as running.
Research has shown that walking at a lively pace of at least 150 minutes per week can help you:
- Improve sleep.
- Reduce risk of serious diseases like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several types of cancer.
- Improve blood pressure, blood sugar and blood cholesterol levels.
- Increase energy and stamina.
Click for American Heart Association Physical Activity Infographic.
Get ready to get moving, honor survivors, and raise lifesaving funds. The 2021 Greater Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk, sponsored by Cone Health and Syngenta, will take place on Saturday, May 15. Everyone is encouraged to walk where you are to improve your health and raise vital funds to benefit heart disease and stroke research and prevention education in our community. To register to walk and track your steps, visit www.guilfordheartwalk.org.
Here are a few tips for upcoming #WalkingRocksTriad adventures:
- Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
- Take plenty of snacks and water.
- Know personal limits.
- Make sure you wear good sneakers.
- End your walk with a good stretch.
Here are suggested #WalkingRocksTriad trails:
Easy Level
- Crockett Trail
- Townsend Trail
- Hamilton Lakes
- Brightwood Trail
Paved Surface
- Atlantic & Yadkin (Bur-Mil Park)
- Lake Daniel Greenway
- Brown Center Loop
- Country Park
1 Mile Loop
- Barber Park Trail
Difficulty Level
- Laurel Bluff
