All-New Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party Lights Up Greensboro, for three thrilling shows – October 15 - 16, 2022
Worldwide Tour Rolls into Greensboro Coliseum with a Thrilling Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Glow Party Experience for the Whole Family!
Tickets On-Sale now!
July 15, 2022: [Greensboro, North Carolina] – Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Greensboro for the first time ever! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Greensboro Coliseum for three epic performances!
Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are subject to convenience and facility fees.
Show times are as follows:
Saturday, October 15, 12:30PM/Crash Zone, 10AM
Saturday, October 15, 7:30PM/Crash Zone, 5PM
Sunday, October 16, 2:30 PM / Crash Zone, 12PM
The popular family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks - Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™ - LIGHT UP the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a BIG value for the whole family!
The exciting Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance. The unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees! Passes will be available to purchase will supplies last.
The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.
About Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC
Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, family-oriented entertainment holding company that seeks to develop successful live event formats and other entertainment intellectual property. The Company’s live event formats include Magic of Lights®, an outdoor holiday lights experience displayed at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, a Hot Wheels-themed monster truck show presented both in North America and internationally. The Company is headquartered in Medina, Ohio. For additional information, visit https://magicoflights.com or https://hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com
About Mattel, Inc.
Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.
