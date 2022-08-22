Adventure Landing Hosts a Police, Fire & First Responder Appreciation Weekend Aug. 27-28
Winston-Salem, NC – August 22nd, 2022 – Adventure Landing in Winston-Salem is hosting a Police, Fire & First Responder Appreciation Weekend on August 27th & 28th. All police, fire and first responders receive a free game of mini golf at the park.
Our first responders can enjoy a fun-filled day at the park on us. President and Owner, Hank Woodburn decided to celebrate the first responders toward the end of the summer season. “This is a terrific occasion for the first responders who have helped the community over the past years enjoy a free and fun experience on us. We appreciate all of their hard work and effort to help the community get back to normal,” he says.
The park is also hiring for various different positions, both full-time and part-time. Benefits include a discount on food, beverage and select merchandise, discounts on park attractions as well additional medical benefits for full-time employees. Anyone interested in applying should apply through the website at https://winston-salem.adventurelanding.com/about-us/employment/
###
Adventure Landing is headquartered in Jacksonville Beach and consists of eleven family entertainment centers and one waterpark around the country. The entertainment parks offer a combination of family fun attractions including waterpark, video games, go-karts, laser tag, miniature golf courses, batting cages, birthday parties, corporate team building and group events.
Visit Adventure Landing’s website for more details, www.adventurelanding.com.
