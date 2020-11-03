GREENSBORO, NC (November 3, 2020) – Greensboro’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, in partnership with the Center for Visual Arts, will offer an inclusive virtual winter-themed art class, 5-5:45 pm, Thursdays, November 12 and 19, and December 3 and 10. The program will culminate with an in-person gallery exhibition to display the participants' completed art work. Cost is $10 and materials will be provided. Registration is required by 12 pm, November 10. Register online.
Over four weeks, participants will work with a professional artist using various drawing media to create two different projects. A pre-recorded instructional video will be released each Sunday for the students to follow at their own pace. Weekly live sessions via Zoom will be used for instruction and feedback.
For more information, contact Kaitlynne Temple at kaitlynne.temple@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2735. For more socially distant and COVID-19 safe programs and events, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual.
