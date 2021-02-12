GREENSBORO, NC (February 12, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit is introducing three new programs this winter for individuals with disabilities: yoga class for kids, young adult social club, and baking class. To register for these free and low-cost programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov.AIR or call 336-373-2626.
· Virtual Young Yogis – Free. Ages 6-10. Tuesdays, February 16 and 23, 4-4:45 pm, on Zoom.
Virtual program that teaches participants beginner yoga moves and techniques to engage their mind and body. Adaptive techniques are provided so everyone can participate.
· Young Adult Social Club – Free. Ages 13-25. Mondays, February 22 to March 15, 4:30-5:30 pm on Zoom.
Members engage in variety of activities while also building and strengthening social skills. This program strives to facilitate fun, friendship, and a sense of belonging.
· Whisk It Wednesdays – $5. Ages 15-35. Wednesdays, March 3-24, 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Inclusive program that will give young adults the opportunity to learn and enhance their baking skills. This four-week program will encompass kitchen safety, following a recipe, and baking.
