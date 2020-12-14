GREENSBORO, NC (December 14, 2020) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation unit will offer Big 3 Challenger Basketball and Cheer from January 23 to February 27. This virtual program is for individuals 8 years old and up with disabilities. Cost is $10. Register for basketball on the Parks and Recreation website and for cheer at the ARC of Greensboro website.
This program is offered in partnership with the ARC of Greensboro and Kernersville and High Point Parks and Recreation departments.
Big 3 is designed for youth and adults with disabilities to build skills and knowledge of the game of basketball and cheer routines throughout a 6-week virtual training league. Each basketball player will receive a training bag of supplies, training videos, scorecard to complete each week, and have regular Zoom check-ins with coaches. Cheerleaders will receive a bag of goodies and meet each week via Zoom with their coach to practice. The season will culminate with a scorecard competition against Kernersville and High Point teams and cheer routine for the cheerleaders.
For more information, contact Greensboro Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Program Coordinator Sharon Williams at Sharon.williams@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2954.
