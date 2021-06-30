8 Great Things to Do in the Triad: July 1-7

- Tie-Dye the 4th of July- July 1, 2021 - Greensboro Parks and Recreation will kick off the 2021 Parks and Recreation Month at Lindley Pool with Tie Die the 4th of July! Attendees can swim, play games and make their own custom tie-dye shirt. For more information and to register for a shirt visit, www.tinyurl.com/TieDyeFourthJuly2021.
- Music in the Park featuring the Special Occasion Band - July 2, 2021 - The Town of Jamestown will host Music in the Park featuring the Special Occasion Band on Friday, July 2, at 101 Guilford Road, from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be live music and food trucks, including Fresh Catch Seafood Shack, Zekos Pizza 2 Go, Ice Queen Ice Cream, Sunset Slush of High Point, and Pig Pounder Brewery.
- Fun Fourth Freedom Fest - July 3, 2021 - Downtown Greensboro presents Fun Fourth Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 3, from 3 to 8 p.m. The family-friendly event will offer three stages of live music, a patriotic path, strolling celebrities, a Dunk-A-Celebrity area, a mechanical bull, and a laser show that will begin at 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Davie and Market Streets. For more information or a schedule of the shows, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org.
- Fireworks Extravaganza - July 3, 2021- Guilford County Parks will host the 14th annual Fireworks Extravaganza at Northeast Park, 3441 Northeast Park Dr., Gibsonville, on Saturday, July 3. The fireworks are scheduled to start at approximately 9:30 p.m., and admission is $5 per car, $1 per walk-up (advance tickets sales are not available). There will be food trucks, music, mini-golf, and carnival rides. Guests can also visit the aquatic center during the day. For more information about Guilford County Parks, visit www.guilfordparks.com or follow on Facebook @GuilfordCountyParks.
- Heavy Rebel Weekender - July 3-4, 2021- The Millennium Center will host the Heavy Rebel Weekender’s Downtown Getdown from July 3-4, 2021, in downtown Winston-Salem. The event will feature a classic car show, food and drinks, live music, Rock N’ Roll vendors, and more. For more information, visit the website at https://heavyrebel.net/.
- Uncle Sam Jam - July 4, 2021 - The City of High Point will host its annual Uncle Sam Jam on Sunday, July 4, at Oak Hollow Festival Park. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and parking is $10. There will be food trucks, live music from EnVision and the NC Brass Band, vendors, and children's activities. For more information, visit https://www.highpointnc.gov/1380/Uncle-Sam-Jam.
- Fourth on the Farm - July 4, 2021 - Summerfield Farms will host Fourth on the Farm from 1 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, on the lawn near The Well Truck behind The Market. There will be live music by Farewell Friend, treats from Shaved ParadeICE, and Taco Bros, Tractor Wagon Rides (need to be reserved in advance). For more information, visit www.summerfieldfarms.com.
- Field of Flags - July 4, 2021- The Salvation Army of High Point will host its first annual Field of Flags Ceremony on Sunday, July 4, to honor men and women in active military service, veterans, and emergency first responders on Independence Day Weekend. The ceremony will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel Corps, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, and will begin at 3 p.m. Flags will be on display from July 4th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the community to view and pay tribute to those who are represented on the Field of Flags. For more information on the Field of Flags Service, please call 336-881-5400.
