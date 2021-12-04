7th Annual “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” brings holiday splendor to High Point Theatre
A beloved holiday classic is returning to the High Point Theatre stage December 10-12 with High Point Community Theatre’s 7th annual production of A Christmas Carol: The Musical. This 90-minute musical version of Charles Dickens’ classic combines the nostalgia of the holidays with the splendor of a Broadway-style musical.
“The Christmas Carol story has been told on stage in hundreds, maybe even thousands, of variations,” said Courtney Lowe, President of High Point Community Theatre. “All of the versions share the same heart – a story of redemption, forgiveness and renewal – but they each have their own brand of storytelling,” said Lowe. “High Point Community Theatre’s A Christmas Carol: The Musical remains true to Charles Dickens’ classic tale, while the addition of Alan Menken’s music adds an element of fun and whimsy. You will leave the theatre will a song in your heart and a smile on your face.”
A Christmas Carol: The Musical originally opened in 1994 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It is filled with beautiful melodies by Alan Menken and memorable lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (creators of Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid). HPCT’s production has a cast of nearly 60 local actors and over a dozen musicians in its orchestra.
HPCT is committed to adding their own special blend of magic to this annual production year after year. “From the majestic set to the beautiful costumes to the awe-inspiring special effects, dozens of volunteers have worked tirelessly to bring this spectacular production to life,” said Lowe.
It seems as though their hard work has paid off because A Christmas Carol: The Musical has become a holiday tradition for so many; not just in the Triad, but across the region. Audiences travel from as far away as Virginia and South Carolina each year to celebrate the season. Krista Bell from Raleigh, NC said, “It’s just not Christmas until the kids and I go see A Christmas Carol: The Musical. We really look forward to it every year!”
Director/Music Director Dr. Mike Lasley, who has been on the production team of HPCT’s A Christmas Carol: The Musical since it debuted in 2015, says one of the most exciting things about coming back to the show year after year is finding ways to make adjustments to the annual production.
“Some of my favorite changes are the very small ones...a different way of delivering a line that can change the meaning, a different movement of one’s body to change their character’s intent or changing the tempo of a song to change the mood,” said Lasley. “This year we also have a big change in a new choreographer, the talented Amanda Diorio, who reimagined the choreography for the entire show.”
A Christmas Carol: The Musical seamlessly blends Christmas tradition and cheer, and the 90-minute runtime makes it ideal for families. From beginning to end, this production will transport you to Victorian England with Ebenezer Scrooge and all of the people in his life as they reopen his heart to the Christmas spirit. The show does use some mild adult language to help illustrate Scrooge’s transformation from miserly to merry.
“There is something special and magical about theatre that is always difficult for me to articulate,” said Lasley. “Maybe it’s that when all the elements of good storytelling come together, we lose ourselves in the moment and are transported away from our daily responsibilities and interruptions - especially in a world that has had so many changes and interruptions over the past two years. When I am able to let go of my life and live inside the world that Charles Dickens created, I find myself a kid again, just like when Christmas rolls around each year. It’s just the best fun!”
All performances will be at High Point Theatre (220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point) December 10 & 11 at 7:30 PM and December 11 & 12 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are on sale at www.highpointtheatre.com and www.hpct.net. You also can call the High Point Theatre Box Office M-F (12pm-5pm) at 336-887-3001. Ticket prices range from $20 to $25. Open Door Ministries of High Point will be collecting canned food and dry goods at A Christmas Carol: The Musical this year. Audiences are encouraged to bring in non-perishable food items and place them in the collection boxes in the lobby of the theatre.
High Point Community Theatre is 501c3 non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. This is HPCT’s 46th year of bringing quality live and, as of 2020, virtual theatre to High Point and the surrounding areas. HPCT opened its 2021/22 season with Monty Python’s Spamalot in October. After A Christmas Carol: The Musical, HPCT will round out its mainstage season with the hilarious dark comedy Ruthless in March at Centennial Station Arts Center and the magical fairy-tale favorite Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at High Point Theatre in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.