The Hispanic League is excited to announce the 31st annual Fiesta,
which will be held on September 9 at Truist Stadium.
WINSTON-SALEM - Saturday, September 9, 2023 This highly anticipated event brings together local communities to celebrate Hispanic and Latin culture to promote community inclusion and multicultural understanding.
Established in 1992, the Hispanic League has been organizing Fiesta year after year, with the aim of improving the quality of life for Hispanics/Latinos in the region. Through initiatives such as community inclusion, education programs, health support, and fostering multicultural understanding, the Hispanic League works tirelessly to create a more inclusive and vibrant community for all.
At this year's Fiesta, attendees can expect a day filled with incredible entertainment, delicious food, and a celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture. The event will feature live performances by renowned artists such as Tito Puente, Jr and Melina Almodovar (aka La Muñeca de la Salsa), along with Grupo 615, Bakalao Stars, West End Mambo, Los Pleneros del Mas Alla, and Mariachi Los Galleros. Folkloric dancers and various other entertainers will also grace the stage, providing a truly captivating experience for all.
In addition to the vibrant entertainment, Fiesta will offer a wide range of activities for attendees to enjoy. From exploring the diverse cuisine available at food trucks to immersing themselves in the rich environment of celebration, there will be something for everyone. Fiesta is open to the public, with free admission for all.
For those looking to enhance their culinary experience, a Passport can be purchased for $20 at the Hispanic League table, allowing guests to sample appetizers from four different food trucks. The event will take place from 11am to 8pm, providing ample time for attendees to fully immerse themselves in the festivities.
The Hispanic League takes great pride in the impact it has made over the years. Fiesta, as the largest street festival in North Carolina, attracts over 20,000 people annually. This remarkable turnout is a testament to the success of the Hispanic League's mission and the strong support from the local community. Through collaborations with more than eighty community organizations, the Hispanic League continues to provide educational programming and assistance to the Hispanic community, including vital support during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Join the Hispanic League on September 9 for an unforgettable day of celebration, cultural appreciation, and community building.
