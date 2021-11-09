30th Annual Tanglewood Festival of Lights Presented by Lowes Foods
Clemmons, NC – The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens Friday, November 12, 2021 and runs through Saturday, January 1, 2022. The show’s operating hours are 6PM-11PM nightly. Forsyth County Parks and Recreation is excited to have Lowes Foods returning as the title sponsor for the 2021-2022 season.
For the most enjoyable experience, visit Festival of Lights Monday-Thursday evenings early in the season. Friday-Sunday evenings as well as the days just before Christmas are very busy and extremely long wait times should be expected.
We are extremely excited to have our Gift Village open this year! The Gift Village is anchored by the Gift Shop located inside the Red Barn. The Gift Shop will have holiday crafts, wood workings, seasonal treats, and other fine gifts for sale made by local artisans. The Gift Shop will be open each night of the show and will close at 11PM Sun.-Thur. and 12AM on Fridays and Saturdays, with the exception of December 31 when it will close at 10PM.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are taking extra safety precautions this season and will not be in attendance at the Festival of Lights. You may visit www.classicclaus.com to find out information about virtual visits.
S’moresville, operated by Lowes Foods, will continue the marshmallow roasting tradition at the Gift Village, right outside the Gift Shop. Lowes will sell roasting sticks with marshmallows and s’mores kits on-site. Visitors to S’moresville may not bring their own sticks or food items for roasting. S’moresville will close each evening at 10PM and will be closed the entire evening of December 25th.
Tanglewood Farms is now taking reservations for horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 336.766.9540.
Nightly ticket prices are as follows:
-Family (cars, vans and trucks): $20 cash, $23 credit card
-Commercial (vans, limos and mini-buses): $45 cash, $48 credit card
-Motor coaches and buses: $115 cash, $118 credit card
Festival of Lights also offers Discount Nights! On the following nights only, receive reduced pricing:
-Monday, November 15th
-Tuesday, November 16th
-Monday, November 22nd
-Tuesday, November 23rd
The reduced pricing is as follows:
-Family {cars, vans and trucks}: $10 cash, $13 credit card
-Commercial {vans, limos and mini-buses}: $25 cash, $28 credit card
-Motor coaches and buses: $80 cash, $83 credit card
Stay at Tanglewood and enjoy the lights for free. Guests of the RV campground receive free admission to Festival of Lights. Call 336.703.6494 for reservations.
Festival of Lights attracts an estimate of over a quarter million visitors annually.
For more information, please visit our website at http://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/ or call 336.703.6481.
