Meal planning is essential for busy parents who are successfully balancing a career and raising a family. This is not an easy thing to do, but with the help of meal planning and learning to remain organized within the family home and at the office, you can make it less of a struggle.
So, what are the best meal planning tips? If you have never meal prepped before, then you may not know how to go about it or be able to see how it could have such a positive impact on your life. Thankfully, there are many recipes that can be found online as well as tips and apps that can streamline the process so that you can continue being the incredible parent that you are!
If you are a busy parent looking for easier ways to feed your family while balancing the duties of being a professional career person or other responsibilities, read the following tips for guidance.
1. Know the Foods Your Family Likes and Dislikes
We all have favorite foods as well as the foods that we dislike the taste of and will refuse to eat or even try. So, why not make your life a lot easier and ask your family which foods they are not keen on and do not enjoy? By doing this, you will know which recipes are not worth your time, saving you the time and hassle of cooking a meal that will not be eaten and cause you to have to cook something else.
Of course, if you have children who are picky eaters, you may want to take their food suggestions with a pinch of salt. You will want to teach them the value of healthy eating, so if they say that they do not like peas or carrots but have not really tried them, that does not mean you should avoid these foods altogether. You may want to find some recipes that include these vegetables on the side, for example.
2. Find a Meal Plan App
Apps are continuing to prove very useful for all parts of our lives, whether it be to help us manage our finances or to type out our thoughts on social media. So, it comes as no surprise that there are apps out there to help us create and stick to a meal plan. For instance, this app is great and incredibly useful as it can provide you with meal prepping inspiration. This app works by having you simply decide on the type of diet you wish to try (it could be keto or healthy, for example) and then await your chosen meal plans to arrive. These plans will simply list off the ingredients and instructions that you need, making it a lot easier for you to cook a meal and serve it to your family.
3. Make a Plan at the Start of Every Week
Decide what you are cooking throughout the week and stick to the plan you make. Not only can this help you stay on top of your other responsibilities (you will spend less time figuring out what it is you are going to eat), but it can also be much more cost effective. Plus, if you are prone to buying stuff and leaving it in your cupboards and pantry, this can be the perfect way to check what ingredients you already have and make sure you plan a meal around them so that you do not let them go to waste!
Do not let your busy life of being a parent impact the quality of food you are eating. After all, the food that you eat has a direct impact on your mental and physical wellbeing, so you will want to ensure that you are feeding yourself and your family some hearty meals that promote good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.