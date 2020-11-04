Clemmons, NC – The 29th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens Friday, November 13, 2020 and runs through Friday, January 1, 2021. The show’s operating hours are 6PM-11PM nightly. Forsyth County Parks and Recreation is excited to have Lowes Foods returning as the title sponsor for the 2020-2021 season.
The Festival of Lights continues to freshen up displays throughout the show. Festival of Lights patrons can also enjoy original compositions from the UNC School of the Arts Music Technology students showcased through our interactive musical displays. We encourage visitors to tune their radios to 99.5 WMAG through December 25th to hear holiday music as they drive through Festival of Lights.
For the most enjoyable experience, visit Festival of Lights Monday-Thursday evenings early in the season. Friday-Sunday evenings as well as the days just before Christmas are very busy and extremely long wait times should be expected.
The Gift Village will be closed this season due to COVID-19.
Tanglewood Farms is now taking reservations for horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 336.766.9540.
Nightly ticket prices are as follows:
-Family (cars, vans and trucks): $15
-Commercial (vans, limos and mini-buses): $35
-Motorcoaches and buses: $100
Festival of Lights also offers Discount Nights! On the following nights only, receive reduced pricing:
-Monday, November 16th
-Tuesday, November 17th
-Monday, November 23rd
-Tuesday, November 24th
The reduced pricing is as follows:
-Family {cars, vans and trucks}: $5
-Commercial {vans, limos and mini-buses}: $15
-Motorcoaches and buses: $65
Stay at Tanglewood and enjoy the lights for free. Guests of the RV campground receive free admission to Festival of Lights. Call 336.703.6494 for reservations.
Festival of Lights attracts an estimate of over a quarter million visitors annually.
