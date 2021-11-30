29th Annual Moravian Star Lighting Event to be held Wednesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Nov. 30, 2021 – Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will hold its star lighting ceremony tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 5:45 p.m. on top of the Eden Terrace parking deck off of Hawthorne Road.
The ceremony will be open to the media, employees and the general public.
Since 1992, Wake Forest Baptist has celebrated its holiday spirit with the Winston-Salem community through the 31-foot Moravian star atop the Medical Center’s North Tower.
“This is, of course, our second holiday season with COVID-19,” said Chaplain Keith Stirewalt, M.Div. PA-C, program director of FaithHealth Clinical Ministries at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “While this year may look a little more normal than last year, it’s still a difficult time for many. It is my wish that this year’s star will shine brighter than ever before and offer comfort and peace to all who see it.”
The one-of-a-kind star has 27 points that range in length from 7 feet to 11 feet and weigh from 30 to 65 pounds each. Every point of the star is illuminated by a 100-watt bulb.
Music will be provided before and during the event by the Moravian community band, led by Donna Rothrock, Ph.D., archivist at Salem Academy and College.
A brief worship service led by Bishop Carol Foltz of Moravia Moravian Church also will be held before the lighting of the star.
The event will be streamed live on Facebook: www.facebook.com/atriumhealthwakeforestbaptist.
