(GREENSBORO, NC) - The annual Central Carolina Fair will once again light up the sky at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this fall. Featuring spectacular rides, delicious Fair food, fun-filled midway games and attractions for all ages, the 2023 Central Carolina Fair begins Friday, Sept. 8.
ADMISSION & PROMOTIONS
Regular admission - $6. Children under 42” – free. Unlimited ride wristband - $30.
Dollar Days (Sept. 13 & 14)
'Dollar Days' will be in effect at the Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14, with $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items and $1 parking.
Everyone’s a Kid on Saturdays (Sept. 9 & 16)
From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price! Come on out for $15 admission and unlimited ride wristband (please note ride band valid until 5 p.m.).
RIDES & GAMES
The 2023 Central Carolina Fair’s midway will feature an exciting assortment of rides, games and attractions. From hair-raising thrill rides to a selection of classic kiddie rides, Michael's Amusements will provide family-friendly entertainment all ages!
ATTRACTIONS
Animal Exhibit
The annual animal exhibit from Wilkie Farms will once again be one of the highlights on the midway. Featuring exotic and traditional farm animals and pony rides, the animal exhibit is always one of the most popular attractions for fairgoers young and old.
Thrill Show
Hamid Circus – the oldest single family-owned circus in America - will provide a thrill show featuring daring aerial acts and lighthearted clowning. Located on the midway, the thrill show will perform nightly and is free to all fairgoers.
FAIR FOOD
A mouth-watering variety of delicious and unique food items await fairgoers. From traditional Fair favorites such as corn dogs, candy apples and funnel cakes to Italian sausages, turkey legs and pizza, Central Carolina Fair food vendors will have a wide selection of food and beverage items to choose from.
Please visit CentralCarolinFair.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.