The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is cancelling the 2020 Summer Music Series (would have been the 23rd season) which consists of Downtown Jazz on Friday nights and Summer on Liberty on Saturday nights. The cancellation is due to global COVID-19 pandemic and concern for the safety of everyone involved. We plan on returning to the event in the summer of 2021 as we have since it started in 1998 and was instrumental in the resurgence of our downtown.
The popular free concerts bring live music to downtown on Friday and Saturday nights from June through August. They have become a vital part of the fabric of the city, bringing people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds together in a spirit of celebration. Setting the concerts in the streets and parks of downtown has provided a relaxed and safe atmosphere, and the locations also serve to showcase the architecture, shops, restaurants and galleries that are unique to Downtown Winston-Salem.
