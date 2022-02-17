JUNIOR LEAGUE OF GREENSBORO’S BARGAIN BOX THRIFT STORE CELEBRATES 75 YEARS

Greensboro, NC (27407)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.