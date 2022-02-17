JUNIOR LEAGUE OF GREENSBORO’S BARGAIN BOX THRIFT STORE CELEBRATES 75 YEARS
Greensboro, NC – The Bargain Box thrift store, the Junior League of Greensboro’s longest ongoing fundraiser, is celebrating its 75-year anniversary. On February 20 from 6pm to 8pm, the Bargain Box thrift store will host a Spring Preview Sale at its 1410 Mill Street location to commemorate its milestone anniversary.
The Bargain Box began serving the Greensboro community in 1947, when the then Junior League Thrift Shop changed its name to the Bargain Box and opened on Summit Ave. Since then, it has contributed more than $2 million to the Greensboro community through the work of the Junior League. Among its important initiatives is a 20-year partnership with the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro (WRC). Each year, the WRC distributes over $30,000 worth of Bargain Box vouchers to local women in need.
The Bargain Box operates solely through donations. Anyone can donate items that are in clean, working condition. Donations of gently used clothing, electronics, home goods, and accessories are accepted Monday-Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.
In addition to the Spring Preview Sale, the Bargain Box will host events throughout 2022 to celebrate its milestone anniversary. Events will be announced on their social media pages (@jlgbargainbox).
About the Junior League of Greensboro:
The Junior League of Greensboro develops women leaders to create lasting community impact and has contributed more than $3.5 million to the community over its 90+ year history. For more information about the Junior League of Greensboro, please visit our website at www.juniorleagueofgreensboro.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.