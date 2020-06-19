Based on the perception that some of us will be going to the beach this summer, I am providing a list of recommended restaurants on the North and South Carolina coast. All were open when I checked last week, although dine in or take out arrangements may change by the time you get there. Be sure to check in advance, and if reservations are available, by all means take advantage of the opportunity.
I recommend all these places based on personal experience. Seafoods play a prominent role in the menus, of course, but you will find opportunities for widely varied experiences and tastes. Several Italian, Mexican, or Latin themed places are listed. Get a feel for the place by checking the website.
Most of the North Carolina restaurants were featured in my cookbook/travel guide, Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast. (Send me a note at email address below if you would like an autographed copy. Free shipping if you mention YES! Weekly.) I have updated the list based on openings and closings that took place since publication.
Corolla: Metropolis (metropolisobx.com)
Duck: The Blue Point (thebluepoint.com), The Paper Canoe (papercanoeobx.com), Red Sky Café (Red Sky Café)
Kitty Hawk: Rundown Café (rundowncafe.com), Trio Restaurant and Market (obxtrio.com)
Kill Devil Hills: Bad Bean Baja Grill (badbeanobx.com), Chilli Peppers Coastal Grill (chilli-peppers.com), The Colington Café (colingtoncafe.com), JK’s (jksrestaurant.com), Mako’s (makosobx.com), Outer Banks Brewing Station (obbrewing.com), Two Roads Tavern (tworoadstavern.com)
Manteo: Lost Colony Café & Brewery (lostcolonybrewery.com), Ortega’z (ortegaz.com), Stripers Bar & Grille (stripersbarandgrille.com)
Nags Head: Basnight’s Lone Cedar Café (lonecedarcafe.com), Café Lachine (cafelachine.com), Mulligan’s Raw Bar & Grille (mulligansobx.com), Sugar Creek Seafood Restaurant (sugarcreekseafood.com)
Buxton: Café Pamlico at the Inn on Pamlico Sound (innonpamlicosound.com)
Ocracoke: Back Porch Restaurant (backporchocracoke.com)
New Bern: The Chelsea (thechelsea.com), Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant (persimmonsrestaurant.net)
Beaufort: Aqua (aquaexperience.com), Beaufort Grocery Company (beaufortgrocery.com), City Kitchen (facebook.com/citykitchenfoods ), Front Street Grill at Stillwater (frontstreetgrillatstillwater.com), Clawson’s (clawsonsrestaurant.com)
Morehead City: The Bistro Diners Club (bistrodinersclub.com), Circa 81 (circa-81.com), Full Circle (fullcirclecafe.biz), Ruddy Duck Tavern (ruddyducktavern.com)
Atlantic Beach: Amos Mosquito’s (amosmosquitos.com), Island Grille (islandgrillenc.com),
Salter Path: The Crab Shack (thecrabshacksalterpath.com)
Emerald Isle: Caribsea (caribsearestaurant.com), Lazzara’s Pizza (lazzarapizza.com)
Swansboro: The Boro Café (borocafenc.com), Riverside (the-riverside-swansboro.com)
Wilmington: Cape Fear Seafood Company (capefearseafoodcompany.com), Caprice Bistro (capricebistro.com), Catch (catchwilmington.com), Jerry’s Food, Wine, and Spirits (jerrysfoodandwine.com), Kornerstone Bistro (kornerstonebistro.com), manna (mannaavenue.com), Port Land Grille (portlandgrille.com), Rx Restaurant & Bar (rxwilmington.com)
Southport: Joseph’s Italian Bistro (josephsitalianbistro.com), Mr. P’s Bistro (mrpsbistro.com)
For readers who are travelling to South Carolina, the following list is arranged from north to south. I could write an entire column- an entire book, actually- about Charleston alone, but I’m limiting recommendations there in order to cover the whole state.
Profiles of these restaurants, their chefs, and sample recipes, were intended for a new book, Chefs of the Low Country, but my publisher went out of business, and I never worked out a satisfactory arrangement with another firm. I dined in all these places, and quite a few others, during the research process. These are the ones I liked best!
Little River: Captain Juel's Hurricane (captjuelshurricane.com), The Brentwood (thebrentwoodrestaurant.com), The Parson's Table (parsonstable.com).
North Myrtle Beach: Bistro 90 (bistro90.com), Joe’s Bar and Grill (joesbarandgrillonline.com), Sea Blue (seabluewinebar.com).
Myrtle Beach: Aspen Grille (aspen-grille.com), Chesapeake House (thechesapeakehouse.com), Chestnut Hill (chestnuthilldining.com), Croissants Bistro and Bakery (croissants.net), Fire and Smoke (facebook.com/fireandsmokegastropub), Maggi D’s Fine Italian Cuisine (maggids.com), Sea Captain’s House (seacaptains.com), The Library (thelibraryrestaurantsc.com), The Original Mr. Fish Restaurant and Seafood Market (mrfish.com), Thoroughbreds Chophouse and Seafood Grille (thoroughbredsrestaurant.com).
Surfside Beach: Malibu of Surfside (malibusofsurfside.com).
Garden City Beach: Pacino's Mediterranean Grill (pacinos-mediterranean-grille.business.site).
Murrells Inlet: Costa (costamyrtlebeach.com), Drunken Jack's (drunkenjacks.com), Lee's Inlet Kitchen (leesinletkitchen.com), Wicked Tuna (thewickedtuna.com)
Pawley's Island: Bistro 217 (bistro217.com), Chive Blossom (chiveblossom.com), Frank's (franksandoutback.com), Perrone's (perronesmarket.com), Piccolo (caffepiccolopawleys.com), Rustic Table (rustictable.com)
Georgetown: The River Room (riverroomgeorgetown.com)
Charleston: 39 Rue de Jean (holycityhospitality.com/39-rue-de-jean), Burwell's Stone Fire Grill (burwellscharleston.com), Coast (holycityhospitality.com/coast-bar-and-grill), Oyster House on Market (oysterhouse.menu), Virginia's on King (holycityhospitality.com/virginias-on-king), 82 Queen (82queen.com)
Beaufort: Breakwater Restaurant and Bar (breakwatersc.com), Saltus River Grill (saltusrivergrill.com)
Dataw Island: Sweetgrass Restaurant (sweetgrassdataw.com)
Hilton Head: Black Marlin Bayside Grill (blackmarlinhhi.com), Frankie Bones (frankieboneshhi.com), Marley's Island Grille (marleyshhi.com), One Hot Mama's American Grille (onehotmamas.com), Poseidon (poseidonhhi.com), Skull Creek Boathouse (skullcreekboathouse.com), Wise Guys (wiseguyshhi.com)
Bluffton: Bluffton Family Seafood House (blufftonoyster.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.