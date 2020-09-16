Jasmine Huff and Nannette Davis Collaborative Show is in the Arboreal Gallery
Winston-Salem. NC (September, 16. 2020) –The collaborative show by Winston-Salem artists, Jasmine Huff, photographer, and Nannette Davis, jewelry designer, in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts’ Arboreal Gallery, which was originally scheduled to close September 24, has been extended through Thursday, October 15 . The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the lead sponsor.
Shannon Stokes, Patron Services and Events Manager at The Arts Council, who is the exhibition’s coordinating producer, said the show, titled “FORM / TEXTURE / LIGHT / SHADOW”, has gotten high marks and generated significant interest. “It has created a buzz across the diverse local arts community, so we decided to let it hang until mid-October as more people begin to venture out.”
FORM / TEXTURE / LIGHT / SHADOW is open to the public to view on site, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Visitors must wear face masks or other appropriate face coverings, and observe social distancing and maximum capacity guidelines.
“Nanette and I came up with a vision that you might call a ‘photographic narrative’ that showcased not only how the jewelry was to be worn, but how each piece transforms its wearer,” said photographer Jasmine Huff. “My photography offers a new view of the collection, which elevates both the models and the jewelry they are wearing into works of art, wholly and fully beautiful. We share this vision, and it is the foundation of our Jasmine and Nannette collaboration.”
Art Nouveau Winston-Salem, the under-40 affiliate organization of The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, originally conceived the exhibition for the Duke Energy Gallery in the Hanesbrands Theatre. When Hanesbrands Theatre closed due to COVID-19, the exhibition was expanded and moved next door to the Arboreal Gallery in the Milton Rhodes Center for The Arts, with The Arts Council as lead sponsor.
Winston-Salem, known as the “City of Arts & Innovation”, and Forsyth County have a robust arts community that enriches the lives of area residents every day and accounts in large part for the recognition they continue to receive as a great place to live, learn, work and play. Forsyth County’s nonprofit arts industry supports more than 5,550 full time equivalent jobs; accounts for more than $129 million in resident household income; and generates more than $14.8 million in local and state tax revenues.
