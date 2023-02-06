In Commemoration of the 63rd Anniversary of High Point’s Historic 1960 High School Students Woolworth Sit-In
February 11th Association plans a prayer vigil!
The February 11th Association, a High Point, North Carolina-based group organized to commemorate the nation’s first Woolworth Sit-In by high school students in the United States during the civil rights movement, has announced plans for a prayer vigil, to honor and celebrate the historic February civil rights Woolworth Sit-In by high school students in High Point, NC on February 11th, 1960.
On February 11, 2023, at 4:00pm the association with the assistance of the African American Initiative (AAI) of United Way of Greater High Point will host a Prayer Vigil by the monument designed by sculptor Thomas Jay Warren located on Wrenn Street at the site of the 1960 Sit-In, where Woolworth’s once stood in High Point. This is the location where 26 high school students, led by the Reverends B. Elton Cox and Fred Shuttlesworth, who refused to leave the High Point lunch counter without being served started the first sit-in led by high school students in the United States.
One of those students was Mary Lou Andrews Blakeney, a retired nurse and former High Point City Council member and current community volunteer. “The event on February 11, 2023, in High Point is a hallmark of African American history in our city and country. Our history is not complete without us telling this story, and we must educate our children and grandchildren about it. Our experience is a triumph of the human mind and heart, and a demonstration of how all people, regardless of race, learn, grow, and work together. We have much to be proud of, and we hope the community will participate in our celebration.”
This event is free and open to the public! For more information on this event or the February 11th Association, please contact Latoya Bullock at 336-899-0879 latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org or Joe Barnes at 336-883-1077 or joe.barnes@unitedwayhp.org. The African American Initiative of the
United Way of Greater High Point assisting with the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.