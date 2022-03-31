HPU Welcomes Gary Inman as Designer in Residence
HIGH POINT, N.C., March 31, 2022 – High Point University welcomes another global leader to its Access to Innovators Program as Gary Inman joins HPU as Designer in Residence.
Inman also joined the HPU family in August 2021 as an assistant professor of the practice of interior design within the university’s David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design. He has 28 years of experience in the practice of interior design.
“We are blessed to continue welcoming more prestigious global leaders to our Access to Innovator Program,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. “Gary Inman’s nearly three-decades long experience in interior design is an asset to the students he mentors. HPU is excited to have him as a part of our growing family.”
HPU’s Access to Innovators Program connects students with global leaders for networking and mentorship opportunities. Inman joins Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence; Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence; Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence; Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner, HPU’s Corporate Executive in Residence; Former U.S. Ambassador and FCC Chairman William “Bill” Kennard, HPU’s Global Leader in Residence; ABC News’ “Nightline” Anchor Byron Pitts, HPU’s Journalist in Residence; American Actor, Producer and Television Presenter Dean Cain, HPU’s Actor in Residence; and many others.
“I am particularly excited to use my voice in the industry and my 28 years of experience to inspire and educate the designers of the future,” says Inman. “The interior design students at High Point University represent a bright promise for a world that is beautiful and sustainable and serves to elevate the human experience. Design is truly central to a well-lived life.”
Inman devotes his career to designing luxury resorts, hotels, homes and furnishings. At HPU, he teaches a full course load in the practice of interior design while working with select clients. In October 2021, he debuted an exhibit at the Bienenstock Furniture Library as part of his research. His work for clients has earned him 19 ASID-IIDA awards and the Elevate Award as the Top Luxury Hospitality Designer. Some of his clients include Hilton Hotels, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation, Duke University and many of today’s most respected corporate leaders.
He also serves on several boards, including the Bienenstock Furniture Library and the International Society of Furniture Designers. Inman is committed to carrying on the legacy left by giants of design by acting as an advisor to the High Point Market Style Spotters, is the founder of Hospitality At Market, and speaks at many design industry shows and conferences.
He taught in the art history and interior design departments at Virginia Commonwealth University during his doctoral studies at the University of Virginia. He has also published several writings in the U.S. and U.K. He earned his bachelor’s degree in fashion and textiles at UNC-Greensboro and a Master of Art in art history at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Photos: 1) High Point University welcomes another global leader to its Access to Innovators Program as Gary Inman joins HPU as Designer in Residence. He also teaches as an assistant professor of the practice of interior design within the university’s David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people. ® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 11 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 64 undergraduate majors, 66 undergraduate minors and 17 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
