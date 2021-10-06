Each year, HPU students honor the veterans in attendance with a celebratory welcome and a special gift.
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 6, 2021 – High Point University will honor hundreds of men and women who have served our nation during the 11th Annual Veterans Day Celebration. The event will be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, in the newly opened Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
The event is open to all veterans and community members who wish to honor the men and women who have served our nation. To pre-register, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636.
The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. The North Carolina Brass Band and the HPU Chamber Singers will provide patriotic music. HPU students will honor veterans with a celebratory welcome and a special gift.
As is tradition at the annual event, HPU will continue to donate approximately 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.
Veterans will also be able to take a photo with a bald eagle that will soar across the crowd. In addition, the new Qubein Arena and Conference Center features several patriotic displays that celebrate HPU’s God, family and country values which veterans can enjoy throughout the facility.
This year, retired Col. Vance Cryer, the senior manager for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, will speak at HPU’s Annual Veterans Day celebration. Col. Cryer served in the United States Marine Corps for 27 years. During his time of service, he deployed to the Arabian Gulf on six rotations since 1996 after completing his naval aviation training in 1995 and was a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Col. Cryer was announced as the 2019 Horatio Alger Award recipient recognizing his patriotism, his positive influence and care for others. You can read Col. Cryer’s full bio here.
“High Point University is a God, family and country school,” says HPU President Nido Qubein. “It is an honor to pay tribute to all the brave men and women who have fought for our freedoms and liberties that we enjoy. We have an opportunity each year through this event to show our appreciation, but we also honor and celebrate patriotism year-round on this campus.”
HPU’s Annual Veterans Day Celebration is supported by the Sheriff Family Veterans Awareness Endowment.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,850 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2022 edition of “The Best 387 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was also recognized as a Great School for Business/Finance Majors, a Great School for Communication Majors and Great Dorms. For 11 years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for career development, business and education programs. The university has 62 undergraduate majors, 64 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
