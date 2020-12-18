HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 18, 2020 – High Point University’s Student Government Association has presented the United Way of Greater High Point with a $21,000 check for various organizations.
SGA’s donation will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Piedmont Triad, the Mental Health Associates of the Triad and the Greater Food Alliance of High Point.
This year, members of HPU’s SGA wanted to donate to the United Way of Greater High Point to benefit the three organizations as part of their annual gift to the United Way. These three organizations were selected because of their commitment to important initiatives, ones which have become more important during the global pandemic.
PHOTO ABOVE: High Point University’s Student Government Association has presented the United Way of Greater High Point with a $21,000 check for various organizations. Jane Liebscher (left), president of the United Way of Greater High Point, is presented with a check from Sam Carr (right), HPU’s SGA president.
“High Point as a community gifts us with a home and nothing will ever be enough to express our gratitude,” said Forum Patel, vice president of service and philanthropy of HPU’s SGA. “This donation is one way that we as students from all across campus can say ‘thank-you.’ High Point University has taught us that reaching out and lending a helping hand can be the best gift, so we are committed to giving back whenever we can, especially during the holiday season.”
“This year has not been normal as COVID-19 has impacted and affected our community in ways we couldn’t begin to fathom,” said Sam Carr, president of HPU’s SGA. “When we first began to talk about our annual gift to United Way, we wanted to do something impactful. We wanted to be able to help our community in areas that could reach our city. This is not just a gift from SGA, but a gift from all the students of HPU as a way of saying ‘thank you, we love you, we are thinking of you, and we are here for you, as you have been here for us.’”
