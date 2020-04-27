The annual STEM summer camp will be held virtually due to COVID-19.
HIGH POINT, N.C., April 27, 2020 – High Point University’s Stout School of Education will continue offering its annual summer STEM camp to community children this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, through an innovative approach.
ABOVE PHOTO - The annual rocket launch that culminates the summer camp will be held on HPU’s campus this fall.
This summer’s “STEM Camp in a Box: Building Dreams and Building Minds” will be held virtually from June 22 through July 2. Parents are encouraged to register their children by filling out the registration form here and mailing the form and check to High Point University’s Stout School of Education by May 15.
The camp is open for children in grades K through 6. This year, each participant will receive age-appropriate materials for 20 activities, a T-shirt, a lab coat, goggles and information to access videos and “how-to” tutorials in their box. Each year, the summer camp culminates with a rocket launch. Participants will receive materials to build a rocket and be invited back to HPU’s campus in the fall for a launch.
“STEM education is so important, and we were determined to bring these fun activities to the children despite the impacts of COVID-19,” says Dr. Shirley Disseler, STEM coordinator in HPU’s Stout School of Education. “We want to continue the tradition of launching the children’s rockets by inviting them back to campus in the fall so they can launch and say ‘goodbye’ to COVID-19.”
