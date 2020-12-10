HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 10, 2020 – High Point University has been recognized for its commitment to promoting employee wellness and was included on Springbuk’s 2020 Healthiest Employers of the Triad list.
The awards program, powered by Springbuk and hosted by First Person, was created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population.
The 2020 recipients were evaluated across six key categories including culture and leadership, foundational components, strategic planning, communication and marketing, programming and interventions, and reporting and analytics.
“By investing in the lives of our employees, we, vicariously, are investing into the lives of our students, families, and the communities in which they serve,” says Melissa Marion, director of HPU’s Employee Wellness Program.
HPU also recently earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard accreditation by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for its commitment to the health of its employees, students and campus community and was awarded a “Gold” designation from the American Heart Association’s 2020 Workplace Health Achievement.
HPU’s Employee Wellness Program offers holistic programming open to all staff and faculty, who can earn points for completing various wellness activities offered on campus. The program provides free annual health screenings, seminars, a fitness facility and resources to encourage healthy approaches to nutrition, stress, sleep and weight management.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.®
