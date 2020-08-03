HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 3, 2020 – Dr. Veronica Segarra, assistant professor of biology at High Point University, was selected as a fellow in the second cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy, part of Aspire Alliance’s Institutional Change Initiative. The program is aimed at helping STEM faculty from underrepresented backgrounds ascend to leadership roles at colleges and universities across the nation. The second cohort consists of 24 faculty and administrators and will help prepare them for more senior roles through leadership development.
Each fellow is required to have a project mentor, who will oversee access to appropriate resources and provide support. Dr. Stephanie Crofton, vice president of experiential learning and career development, will serve as Segarra’s mentor at HPU.
“At High Point University, we are committed to being an institution focused on diversity and inclusivity,” said Crofton. “This program will allow Dr. Segarra to create an institutional action project to influence change and support our continued transformation at HPU.”
Segarra was selected through an application process from a competitive pool of nearly 60 faculty members in STEM fields at two- and four-year institutions across the country. Over the course of two years, the leadership academy will provide professional development, teach effective executive leadership skills for increasingly complex higher education environments, and discuss strategies for influencing institutional transformation in current and future leadership positions.
“The second cohort of IAspire Leadership Academy fellows represent a broad diversity of STEM fields and leadership experiences across higher education sectors,” said Howard Gobstein, director of the Aspire Alliance and executive vice president at the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU). “More inclusive college and university cultures require diversity in faculty and university leadership, and this academy helps to support the next generation of university faculty and leaders.”
The academy is one pillar of diversity and inclusion work underway through the Aspire Alliance (formally known as the National Alliance for Inclusive & Diverse STEM Faculty). The National Science Foundation-backed alliance is working across post-secondary institutions to develop more inclusive institutional cultures supporting the access and success of all undergraduate STEM students, especially those from underrepresented groups.
Past program participants include individuals from the University of California, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Tennessee, Boston University, the University of Texas, the University of Wisconsin, Florida State University, and the University of Minnesota. Learn more about the IAspire Leadership Academy here.
ABOVE PHOTO - Dr. Veronica Segarra, assistant professor of biology at High Point University, was selected as a fellow in the second cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy, a program through the National Science Foundation-backed Aspire Alliance aimed at helping underrepresented STEM faculty ascend to leadership roles.
At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South, No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Best Undergraduate Teaching in the South. The Princeton Review named HPU in the 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges” and on the Best Southeastern Colleges “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list. HPU was recognized as a Great School for Business Majors and a Great School for Communication Majors. HPU was also recognized for Most Beautiful Campus (No. 18), Best College Dorms (No. 5) and Best Campus Food (No. 20). For nine years in a row, HPU has been named a College of Distinction with special recognition for business and education programs and career development, and The National Council on Teacher Quality ranks HPU’s elementary education program as one of the best in the nation. The university has 60 undergraduate majors, 63 undergraduate minors and 14 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the web at highpoint.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.