HPU Announces Academic and Professional Achievements
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions.
HPU Journalism Student Helps NBC News with Midterm Election Book
HPU senior Joe Maronski, a journalism and political science major, helped compile NBC News’ Midterm Book for the 2022 midterm election season. He interned with NBC News’ Political Unit in Washington, D.C., over the summer as a political unit intern. During his time there, he wrote for the “Meet the Press” blog, other digital programs, and researched and prepared for the 2022 midterms to help write their Election Book.
The 62-page book contains all the information that NBC News reporters and producers use to cover elections from demographic information about candidates, to which races to watch and what barriers may be broken during this election cycle.
“Without the help of my HPU professors and my mentors at NBC News, I would not have been able to help with this amazing project,” said Maronski, who is from Miller Place, New York. “My time at HPU prepared me to jump into my internship headfirst. The journalism and political science departments taught me how to accurately find information, track that information and determine which trends may be important to watch.”
The information from the book was used on Nov. 8 for Election Day coverage.
HPU Senior Represents New York at International United Miss Pageant
Sydney Brett, a senior fashion merchandising major from Lido Beach, New York, will represent her home state at the International United Miss scholarship pageant next year. For several years, she has participated in pageants, which helped build her passion for community service, and in turn, formed her nonprofit, Stronger Than You Think.
The International United Miss competition is a scholarship-style pageant dedicated to girls and women of all ages. It includes one-on-one interviews with judges, community service and involvement, as well as poise and personality during the on-stage competition.
Brett’s nonprofit aims to equip children with the tools they need to be self-confident by teaching kindness to oneself and others in their communities. Brett says she is helping merge the importance of anti-bullying and mental health awareness through Stronger Than You Think.
“Pageants have helped shape me into the person I am today,” said Brett. “They have opened so many doors and have given me countless opportunities that I would not have been given without them. Pageants have helped prepare me for my future by strengthening my public speaking skills, having the courage to get up and speak in front of an audience, and being able relate to people of all backgrounds.”
Brett is also part of the Siegfried Leadership Fellows Program and is an honors student in the David R. Hayworth School of Arts and Design. She will represent New York at the competition in Orlando, Florida, in July 2023.
Staff Members in the Office of Global Education Elected to the NCAIE
Two staff members in HPU’s Office of Global Education were elected to the leadership board of the North Carolina Association of International Educators (NCAIE).
Kristen Cruz, assistant director in the office, is an executive board member on the NCAIE, representing international student and scholar services. She also is an active member of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, where she will be chairing and presenting a session at the NAFSA Region VII Conference in November. Cruz spent two years in service in Namibia with the Peace Corps and has been an active member of the National Peace Corps Association for more than 10 years.
“The Office of Global Education staff is modeling the values of the institution through professional service and leadership,” said Dr. Jeff Palis, assistant vice president of global education. “These hardworking individuals are committed to supporting the success of HPU students and the growth of international education as a whole on both the state and national level.”
Chris Ferguson, senior study abroad advisor, was elected as the marketing and communications manager of NCAIE. He’ll serve in this position for three years, representing the NCAIE at statewide events, and supporting other board members and colleagues in communication, branding and marketing needs. In this position, he will also develop and implement communications strategies for the organization, handle content for events, conferences and social media, and maintain the association’s website.
