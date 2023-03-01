HPCT's "Nunsense" brings blessing of bountiful laughs to Centennial Station Arts Center March 3-5
Winner of four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Off-Broadway Musical, "Nunsense" is an over-the-top, utterly hilarious international phenomenon starring six nuns who decide to hold a fundraiser after their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, inadvertently poisons 52 sisters. With the remaining sisters in need of funds for the burial, the intrepid six take over the school gymnasium to hold a variety show to help their dearly departed find a final resting spot. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin, Nunsense opened Off-Broadway in 1985 and went on to become the second longest running Off-Broadway show in history.
Runtime is approximately 2 hours including intermission. Contains some mild adult themes. Cash bar and concessions available.
All performances are at Centennial Station Arts Center (121 S Centennial St).
• Friday, March 3 - 7:30 PM
• Saturday, March 4 - 2:00 PM
• Saturday, March 4 - 7:30 PM
• Sunday, March 5 - 2:00 PM
Adults: $25
Seniors (65+): $22
Students (through college): $22
Military: $22
Thursday Night Final Dress rehearsal (March 2) is pay-what-you-can at the door.
Tickets for groups of 15+ are $20.
Order tickets online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/1819/high-point-theatre or call the Box Office directly at 336-887-3001. Box Office hours are Mon-Fri, 12-5pm. Tickets will also be available at the door if space allows.
