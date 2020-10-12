The car-selling process involves numerous steps. An important part of preparing to sell your run-down vehicle is finding out your vehicle’s history. You must be knowledgeable about your car’s past and be prepared to answer any questions about it during the selling process. This is especially crucial if you are not the original owner.
In such an instance, your car may have a much longer history than you are aware of. For example, the previous owner may have gotten into an accident or two. On the other hand, the car may have been flooded during a bad storm.
This information is essential to know before selling as buyers have access to the same information if they search through a Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN. Find out how you can be one step ahead by obtaining a vehicle history report.
What’s Included in a Vehicle’s History
A vehicle’s history report contains a variety of information.
You can find basic details such as where the car was manufactured and in which state it was purchased. The vehicle history will also tell you about the automobile’s history of accidents. You will more often find serious accidents included than minor ones. So, don’t assume that the entire accident history is on the report.
Moreover, a history report will include the status of a car with a salvage title, if applicable. This will inform you, and a potential buyer, about any extensive damage done to the vehicle. Knowing these kinds of details before trying to sell your car is important so that you can be prepared to discuss them with buyers.
Something that the report doesn’t mention is the mechanical condition of the car. However, based on all the other included details, you can get a good idea of its current condition. As a result, you will be in a better position to bargain for a fair price.
Other information included with a car history report are:
● The number of people who owned the car.
● How the car was used.
● Certain maintenance records.
● Odometer rollbacks.
Importance of Knowing Your Vehicle’s History
Some say that buying a used car means that you are purchasing someone else’s problems. This is because previously owned cars often suffer dents, scrapes, and malfunctions. Unlike a brand-new car, a used car has a history.
Typically, you won’t be able to identify if a car was stolen or damaged at some point just by looking at it, especially if it had a high-quality repair job. Fortunately, a comprehensive car history report can tell you.
One of the most advantageous aspects of determining a car’s history is avoiding a scam. A potential buyer is unlikely to follow through with the purchase if you don’t disclose certain information about your vehicle, yet they found out the car was in a major accident and needed extensive mechanical repairs.
When you know the history of your car, you will be better equipped to answer buyer questions and even negotiate on a reasonable price. Additionally, providing the history report for potential buyers to look at can speed up the process and increase their trust in you.
How to Get a Free Car History Report
To get a free vehicle history report for your car, you will need to first find its VIN. This is usually located on:
● The driver’s side dashboard.
● The driver’s side jamb.
● The front of the engine.
● The front end of the frame.
The VIN will have 17 digits which you can enter into a number of databases to learn about the history of the car.
Where to Get a Free VIN Report
You can get a free VIN report from lots of different websites.
The two major companies that offer comprehensive and detailed VIN checks are Carfax and AutoCheck. However, these reports are not free.
Currently, a single report from AutoCheck is $24.99. You can purchase other packages that offer multiple reports but if you only need information on your car, one is sufficient. Likewise, Carfax offers one report for $39.99 but has other options for sale as well.
These prices are not suitable for everyone. Fortunately, there are a number of helpful websites where you can obtain a VIN history for free or at lower costs. The following are some popular sites that will give you helpful information about your car:
● VINCheckPro
● iSeeCars
● National Insurance Crime Bureau
● National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS)
Unlike AutoCheck and Carfax, the above sites do not provide comprehensive information for free. However, you can find out about major red flags associated with a certain car such as if it holds a salvage title. A basic report can also tell you about the market value, safety ratings, and vehicle specifications.
Get reports from a variety of different sources to ensure you have the most up to date information for your car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.