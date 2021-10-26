Whether you’re selling your home or plan to live there for years to come, increasing value is probably always on your mind. Most homeowners know that capital improvements — like installing a paver patio or replacing the roof — boost home value. However, many don’t know that their landscaping, and specifically tree care, can positively affect their home’s value as well.
Below, we’ll be discussing the impact of important tree treatments on curb appeal and how they affect your home’s value.
Annual Pruning
Of all the different tree treatments available for your trees, annual pruning typically has the most significant impact on your home’s value. When trees grow unmanaged, the growth is often erratic, leading to an unappealing and unkempt appearance. Below are some of the benefits annual pruning provides.
Improves Curb Appeal
The view of your house from the street is always the first impression anyone gets of your home, and nicely manicured trees that are even and full will leave a positive impression. This is especially important if you’re selling your home, as buyers will often judge the rest of your house — including the interior and rear yard — with that first impression in mind.
Unsurprisingly, tree pruning is a common practice in areas where home values are highest and curb appeal is important to homeowners. For example, tree maintenance in Massachusetts plays a part in the state having one of the highest average home values in all of America.
Helps Provide Privacy
Professional pruning once per year will improve the look of your property. More importantly, it will promote healthy tree growth, limit competition between branches, keep your trees safe from disease and invasive insects, and prevent dead or dying branches that look unappealing.
Although it seems counterintuitive, the direct result of pruning is that it leads to fuller trees. Arborists often remove dead, dying, infested, or competing branches to make way for new, healthy ones. You’ll notice that your trees’ canopies become thicker with professional pruning and look healthier.
Full trees contribute to a home’s curb appeal, but many buyers enjoy thick trees specifically because of the privacy they provide. Even in densely populated suburban areas, healthy and maintained tree growth can make a property feel like a haven.
Research shows that full trees providing privacy for a home tend to increase selling price once it’s time to put your house on the market.
Treatments for Pests and Diseases
Regular pruning isn’t the only tree treatment strategy for improving your home’s curb appeal and overall value. Professional treatments for tree pests and diseases also go a long way in boosting what your house is worth. Below are some of the direct positive effects these treatments can have on your home’s value.
Helps Avoid Property Damage
One of the most significant effects of pest and disease treatment is that it helps avoid property damage that can be extremely expensive to repair. Depending on where you live, the trees on your property may average around 60 feet tall and reach impressive heights of more than 120 feet. Even massive trees can become stressed, which leaves them prone to disease and pest infestation.
All areas throughout the United States have their own invasive and destructive tree insects as well as diseases and fungi. These can damage trees, and some can kill them in a matter of just a few short months.
Getting your trees professionally treated with fungicides or pesticides can help protect them from damage and death. Ultimately, just a few hundred dollars for annual treatment could help keep your tree alive and prevent it from dropping limbs or toppling over onto your home.
If you’re selling your house, buyers will naturally take note of infested or infected trees. Educated buyers will pay less for a home with compromised trees because they understand that buying the home comes with the headache of dealing with tree pests or potentially deadly diseases.
Helps Avoid Costly Tree Removal
On a similar note, savvy buyers will be able to identify trees that are diseases or infested and will immediately begin to factor the cost of tree removal into their offer price. Any buyer will naturally want to protect the home they’re purchasing, and paying a few thousand dollars to remove potentially dangerous or weakened trees will be high on their list of post-closing priorities.
Improves Curb Appeal
Finally, trees that are diseased or infested with insects will typically make the tree look sick, dead, and unappealing.
Some diseases that are common throughout most of the United States — like anthracnose, root rot, and oak wilt disease — can kill off entire branches and limbs. Infected trees will have large dead areas in the canopy and wilting or damaged leaves. Rather than a healthy-looking canopy that has been shown to improve home value, you’ll have sickly trees that may leave buyers with a negative impression of your home.
Similarly, tree pests that are common in any states — like the emerald ash borer, Asian longhorn beetle, and wooly adelgid — feed on leaves or sapwood and kill the tree from the inside out. They will also leave your trees looking dead or sickly. Not only do they lead to a much less impressive view from the curb, but they also suggest that property maintenance as a whole may be lacking.
Wrapping Up: How Tree Treatments Affect Property Value
The trees on your property play a significant role in the impression your home leaves for many reasons. Tree treatments can help keep your trees looking healthy and lively. They often help add natural beauty to your property, make your home seem more private, and instill confidence in buyers that your home as a whole is well-maintained.
Additionally, trees that aren’t correctly cared for will put your home at risk of damage. Educated buyers will pick up on the potential dangers of sick or dying trees, and many will factor the cost of removal or the frustration of dealing with tree diseases and pests into their offer price.
