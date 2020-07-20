Getting your kids to bed at night and making sure they stay there until morning can be one of the greatest daily challenges that parents face. From excitable children that don’t want to go to bed yet, to your children waking up throughout the night, everyone in the family getting a good night’s sleep can feel impossible.
However, by implementing good sleep hygiene into your children’s lifestyle from a younger age, you will make the evenings much more relaxing and peaceful at home. Here are some of our top tips on how to teach your kids proper sleep hygiene.
Get into a Routine
Many parents are guilty of not having a set nighttime routine at home, which makes getting everyone ready and settled for bed more of a challenge. When you have had a busy and hectic day as a parent, it can be easy to fall out of a routine, but consistency is essential if you want your kids to practice proper sleep hygiene.
Consistency is soothing for children, and if they know what to expect, then they are much more likely to get on board and follow instructions. So, around the same time each evening, your child should know that they will take a bath, have a bedtime story, and then it’s time to sleep. This will get them into the habit of winding down ready to rest.
Create a Comfortable and Cozy Sleeping Environment
A huge aspect of practicing good sleep hygiene is having a comfortable and cozy sleeping environment that is conducive to a good night’s sleep. Therefore, it is important that you take the time to make your child’s bedroom an appropriate sleeping place. This means that the room should be dark and cool, without flashing alarms, games, and cell phones flashing and making disruptive noise.
To achieve a good night’s sleep, your child’s bed needs to be comfortable. If your child is sleeping on an old and uncomfortable mattress, then they are less likely to have a restful and undisrupted sleep. So, you should upgrade your child’s mattress so that they are comfortable and stay asleep until morning. You can get a great deal on the top mattresses currently in the market.
Lead by Example
Children learn behavior based on what they see around them. So, if you want your child to follow proper sleep hygiene, then it is essential that you practice it yourself. If your children see you staying up late and having a chaotic nighttime routine, then they are less likely to adhere to a routine that you try to establish for them.
Therefore, we recommend that you get ready for bed with your children as a family and then spend some time alone once the kids have gone to bed. Then you can ensure that you are getting an early enough night to feel rested by morning. Don’t be tempted to stay up late watching just one more episode of your favorite box set.
Remember, Beds Are for Sleeping
From television screens to smartphones and tablets, it can be easy for your child’s bedroom to become a multi-functional room. However, the more distractions in the room, the more of a negative impact it will have on the sleep your child will get each night. Therefore, it is important to teach your children that beds are for sleeping and keep the room a play and screen-free zone.
By making a few changes to your family’s routine and bedroom environment, both you and your child can learn how to practice good sleep hygiene and benefit from the boost in their overall health and wellbeing that a good night’s sleep provides.
