There was a time when sunken floors were high in demand, especially in the living rooms; these floors were thought to be an ideal look for a perfect house.
The style was on the top of the demand list in the swinging ’60s and was still in fashion till the last decade. However, as the world moved on, new and even more trendy styles were introduced. Since then, sunken floors have been pushed really back; you would hardly find anyone wanting a sunken living room in his new home nowadays.
Though a few people still want to have a sunken living room in their homes, most want to replace it with a one-leveled floor.
So for those who want to raise and lift their sunken living room floor, they just have to follow these simple steps, and they’ll be good to go. But remember, you’ll only be available to DIY the raising, if you’re already familiar with carpentry and construction, otherwise, you must opt for a professional contractor to get the job done for you.
Steps to Raise a Sunken Floor
Step 1:
First of all, clear the whole room. Either if it’s a small table or a large bed, empty the room completely. From the furniture to carpeting and any sort of other material, your sunken living room must be decluttered completely so that the work process can be carried out easily.
Step 2:
Keep all the basic and complex carpentry tools by your side. Once all the required materials have been gathered, start measuring the length of the floor that you want to lift up. This will count the height of the sunken floor from that of your standard one.
Step 3:
In the next step, you’re going to have to remove any angular material that is attaching your sunken floor with the adjacent floor for increased uniformity so that when you fill up space in the sunken floors it doesn’t appear as two separate floors, yet a one complete and balanced floor.
Step 4:
Now when it comes to raising the floor, you can simply observe the construction of the adjacent floor and match it with the sunken floor. For this, you’ll first have to take all the measurements. Now, depending upon the measurements, you’re gonna have to cut new floor joists, but they must be 20 inches longer than the measurements.
Step 5:
Once you have all the beams cut accordingly, start fastening them with the existing joists, make sure to overlap the ends of the new beams 11 inches to that of the existing ones.
Step 6:
Now, fix your lag bolts, drill four holes in the joists in a square pattern, and start sliding the lag bolts into the holes. Don’t forget to tighten the bolts; otherwise, your floor isn’t going to last for a day.
Step 7:
To ensure safety and support, you can either extend the existing framing of the floor or build a new one and tie it with the joists to strengthen the support.
Step 8:
Once all done, now comes the finishing of your floor. You can place and tighten your plywood sheathings on the joists to give them a finished and clean look.
Step 9:
Last but not least, you can also consider waterproofing your floors if you are facing any water problems or insulation issues in your house. But this step is entirely your choice; you can either opt for it or let it be as it is, depending upon your satisfaction. Always hire an expert for concrete lifting services in Greenville.
