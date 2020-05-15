Playing sports can be hugely beneficial for kids. Not only does participating in a sport have physical benefits for your child, but it can also improve their mental ability and sharpness. Sadly, many children today spend a lot of their spare time playing video games or watching TV, and while there are definitely plenty of reasons to let your kids do these things, it’s great to get out and play a sport too. If you’ve been trying to spark your child’s interest in sports but they’re not sure what they want to play or don’t really stick at a sport once they’ve tried it, don’t worry. Not all sports are ideal for every kid, so it’s a case of helping your child find a sport that they really enjoy doing. Here are some tips to keep in mind for developing your child’s interest in sports and helping them stick to the sport that they choose.
Avoid Overdoing It:
The sports industry can certainly have a huge impact on your child’s future, especially if they get really good at a particular sport. However, this fact has often led many parents to overdo their role as their child’s mentor. Some parents want their children to spend a lot of time on a sport from a very young age, while others end up overworking their kids by signing them up for tons of after-school sports activities and programs. While working hard at an early age can definitely pay off, it can also leave your child burned out and completely eradicate any of the love for the sport that they once had. Instead, let your child take the lead and pick how often they’d like to get involved with a sport, while gently encouraging them.
Take Them To Games:
Bringing your child to a sports game is one of the best ways to encourage their interest in sports. It allows them to see first-hand how the sport is played, and maybe even envision themselves as a famous sports player one day. Watching games on TV is great, but you simply can’t beat the atmosphere of watching a live game at the stadium. And, you don’t have to go to the big games; take your child to local stadiums to watch local teams play during game nights. If your child is still considering which sport they’d like to play, take them to a wide range of games, fairs, and shows to help them learn more about their options.
Accept Your Child’s Choice:
Some parents get fixated on a specific sport for a variety of reasons, whether it’s the sport that they were brought up playing or the potential success to be had in a particular sport. However, this often leads to them disregarding their child’s choices, which could easily backfire later on if your child is only playing a certain sport because you want them to. Instead, be open-minded about the sport that your child wants to pursue, whether or not you have any personal experience of it.
Put your personal biases about the sport aside and be supportive in your child’s choices, provide them with the right gear and equipment. If your child plays baseball, for example, the right bat can make a huge difference and all of these are good choices to consider.
The best sportspeople are the ones who truly have a love for their sport - and this will shine through when your child is able to pursue their own choices, no matter which sport they decide is right for them.
If you want your child to benefit from playing a sport, helping them choose the right one for them is the first step. Once your child decides which sport they’d like to play, supporting them and providing them with the resources they need to get good at it will help them stick to their choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.