It's a great idea to have an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses, like car repairs or medical bills. Many times, it's a good idea to have several months of living expenses set aside in that account. They offer a buffer that can keep you going in times of financial hardship. That way, you don't have to rely on loans or go into credit card debt. And if you are already in debt, having this fund is even more critical.
Saving as Much as Possible
Of course, you'll want to start by looking for other areas in your budget where you can reduce your expenses. Begin by creating a monthly goal. That helps build the savings habit and meeting a goal every month is satisfying. You could start by setting up automatic transfers to the emergency fund with each paycheck.
If you have debt, you might want to pay it off before starting another savings goal. However, one aspect of paying off debt is avoiding going into anymore. Instead, you may consider refinancing debt, such as student loans. That creates a new loan, potentially allowing you to save more on payments. To figure out your savings, you could use a student loan refinancing calculator.
If you get a tax refund, direct that money toward the account. You'll get to do that once each year if you expect to get a refund. Putting it into the emergency account is an easy way of boosting the amount. You could have the money directly deposited, or you might adjust your tax forms, so you don't have as much money taken out of your paycheck. Then you can have that money put into the account.
Creating the Fund
Look for a savings account that comes with a relatively high-interest rate. You should create a separate account, so you aren't tempted to spend the money unnecessarily. Still, it should also be easy to access. That's because you might face an emergency at any time – meaning long-term investments are not the best option. If you can find a good, high-yield account, you'll rack up interest on the funds. Do your research to find the best bank to store the money at.
How Much Needs to Go into the Account?
You'll want to start small if you don't have anything set aside currently. You might want to put aside $500, to begin with. However, at some point, you'll want to have at least six months of living expenses. If your job is unpredictable, you might want to have a year or even more than that. Perhaps you work seasonally, or freelance, or maybe your job would be hard to replace.
The right amount largely depends on your financial situation. If you lose your job, you might use the account for the bare necessities while finding new employment. Or you might use the funds with unemployment benefits. Starting small is fine, but the important thing is to begin. Even if you only have a few hundred dollars, you'll get out of many financial difficulties. By putting away a little bit now, you can slowly build up the savings. That might make the difference between going into debt or weathering the financial storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.