Buying and styling your first diamond necklace is certainly an exciting experience. Diamond necklaces are timeless accessories, perfect for all occasions, and a must-have in your jewelry collection. A diamond pendant necklace is among the few jewelry staples that can match nearly all outfits. They are also a perfect birthday gift idea. You can mix and match with various pendants and charms for new, exciting looks. This guide will teach you a few tips for buying and styling diamond pendant necklaces.
1. Know Your Budget
The budget is probably the first step when shopping for everything, including diamond jewelry. Identifying the price range of these pieces makes it easy to narrow down to options you can afford. Similar diamond necklaces can cost differently, depending on your desired carat weight, metal alloy, and if it is natural or lab-grown.
2. Earth Grown or Lab-grown?
Advancing technology has made it possible for diamond enthusiasts to afford alternatives to earth-mined diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds highly resemble earth-mined diamonds, only that they are grown in the lab. Lab-grown diamonds are up to 50% cheaper than mined diamonds but don’t compromise quality.
Actually, most people can’t differentiate earth mined from lab-grown diamond pendants. You should consider lab-grown if you are looking for quality diamond necklaces on a budget.
3. Necklace Chain Length
Diamond pendants are available in varying lengths, which should also be considered. The length of your diamond necklace will determine the position of the pendant. Depending on your preferred fashion style, you can choose a short or long necklace chain.
If you mostly wear t-shirts or crew-neck sweaters, opt for diamond necklaces with longer chains to avoid sitting on your clothes’ neckline. Choose shorter necklace chains if you button your shirt lower or wear open shirts. This ensures that the chain remains visible all the time.
4. Choose Your Diamond
You should learn the 4Cs to understand the quality of your preferred diamond necklace. The Cs include:
● Color – Diamond pendants are worn on the neck and rarely examined like engagement rings. A near colorless color option is an excellent choice for your diamond pendant.
● Clarity – S11 or S12 clarity grades are good for pendants, as inclusions can’t be easily detected.
● Carat – Diamond pendant carat size depends on your budget and preference. The larger the carat size, the more expensive it is.
● Cut – Choose between a fancy shape and a round-cut diamond. Regardless of your choice, ensure the stone is of excellent symmetry and polish.
5. Choose the Diamond Shape
Diamond pendants have varying looks and personalities. If you want to gift someone a diamond pendant, consider their preferred style and taste before choosing the shape. Common shapes include:
● Round cut diamond pendants
● Heart-shaped diamond pendants
● Pear-cut diamond pendants
● Emerald-cut diamond pendants
● Princess-cut diamond pendants
How to Style Diamond Pendants Everyday
There are plenty of ways to wear diamond pendants daily. Below are a few fabulous ways to style your diamond pendant necklace:
1. Less is More
Diamond pendants are undoubtedly among the most glamorous jewelry pieces available. Whether you are dressing for downtime or an official work outfit, diamond pendants add a sparkling touch to your look. While this can seem counterintuitive, dressing down diamonds is an effective way of styling them.
2. Complement the Pendant
Diamonds are certainly beautiful but not a complete fashion statement. While you can easily get lost in the sparkle, you shouldn’t focus solely on the pendant. You can accessorize further, but make sure other jewelry pieces complement your pendant instead of competing. Everything should tie up together with your overall style for a contemporary look.
3. Match Your Neckline
Diamond pendants are meant to shine, and you should allow them by considering the neckline of your chosen outfit. Avoid an extra embellished or detailed outfit. Stick to strapless and off-shoulder tops or V-necks to give the pendants the maximum impact it deserves.
4. Think Outside the Box
Most people only know of diamond pendant necklaces as solitaire diamonds on silver chains. However, there are plenty of diamond pendant styles. For instance, stone options range from sleek, vintage brown to modern yellow diamond styles. You should research extensively to find some of the most colorful jewels available. If you prefer sticking to the classic white diamond, you also have endless styles to choose from.
Endnote
Whether you want a modern custom jewelry piece or looking for aperfect yet affordable gift, lab-grown diamond pendant necklaces are a perfect option. Unlike other jewelry pieces, you can choose between preset and custom diamond options. Explore your preferred style and personality to make the right choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.